Mahon primary school welcomes new therapy dog

A NEW therapy dog has been welcomed into a school community with open arms.

Therapy dogs in schools are becoming increasingly seen as important supports for students, with several schools across Cork city and county taking in therapy dogs in recent times.

Last year, local secondary school, Nagle Community College, introduced their therapy dog, Floyd, to their students and staff.

The school has since highlighted on a number of occasions the important impact Floyd has had among the school community.

This year, Holy Cross National School has introduced their very own therapy dog to students and staff at the local primary school.

In a statement on social media last week, the local primary school said: “Meet Steve, our new school therapy dog!

“Steve is an 11-week-old, Irish Doodle puppy who will be joining our school staff from this week. We look forward to all working together to train Steve and welcome him to our school community.

“If any parent does not wish for their child to interact with Steve, please contact the office to let us know,” the school advised further.

“Steve looks forward to seeing all of our boys and girls on Thursday! Woof-woof!”

Welcoming their new neighbour to the local area, Nagle Community College said: “Floyd is looking forward to meeting his neighbour Steve, the new school therapy dog at Scoil na Croise Naofa. Come and meet Floyd at our annual Open Night on Tuesday, September 19, at 6.30pm,” the secondary school added.

Many therapy dogs are provided by Cork-based charity, Dogs for the Disabled.

Dogs for the Disabled is a unique charity founded in 2007 to improve the lives of children and adults living with physical disabilities in Ireland.

The organisation delivers approximately 28 fully-trained assistance and therapy dogs each year to our profoundly disabled partners.

The dogs that do not progress or qualify through their rigorous training programme as fully-qualified assistance dogs go on to career as a therapy dog.