14-year-old arrested and charged with driving stolen car in Cork city

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in Cork today and charged with driving a stolen car at Western Road in the city.

Garda Brian English of Togher garda station arrested the teenager at 8.38 a.m. this morning and charged him in the afternoon.

He charged him with being in possession of a stolen car at Western Road, Cork, on September 5.

The boy was brought before Judge Marian O’Leary at Cork District Court.

The juvenile’s mother was present for the brief hearing.

Garda English said the prosecution was objecting to bail being granted to the accused.

However, there was no bail hearing as solicitor Michael Quinlan said that an application for bail was not yet being made.

On the application of Inspector James O’Donovan, the teenager was remanded in detention to Oberstown detention centre in Dublin until September 8.

On that date he will be brought before the juvenile court in Cork. Mr Quinlan indicated that an application for bail would be made in that court on Friday.

The accused cannot be identified as he is regarded as a juvenile before the court, being under the age of 18. No details were given in court on the circumstances giving rise to the prosecution.