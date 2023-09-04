Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 17:39

Man charged at Cork court with engaging in sexual act with teen

Detective Garda Brendan Murray originally charged the man who was served with a book of evidence at the courthouse on Anglesea Street
Man charged at Cork court with engaging in sexual act with teen

When initially charged he made no reply to the single count against him which states that on May 30, 2021, at his home in Cork, he did engage in a sexual act with a child – a girl under the age of 17, contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences ) Act of 2006.

A 33-YEAR-old man was served with a book of evidence yesterday on a charge of engaging in a sexual act with a 15-year-old girl.

Detective Garda Brendan Murray originally charged the man who was served with a book of evidence at the courthouse on Anglesea Street.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court on October 23.

When initially charged he made no reply to the single count against him which states that on May 30, 2021, at his home in Cork, he did engage in a sexual act with a child – a girl under the age of 17, contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences ) Act of 2006.

No details were given in relation to the allegations that gave rise to the charge.

There was no objection to the accused being remanded on continuing bail with the same conditions.

He is required to have no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged victim or any other witnesses in the case. He is to sign on once a week at his local garda station between 9am and 9pm. He is to reside at his home address and notify gardaí of any change of address. He must also notify investigating gardaí if he has any plan to leave the country for any period of time.

The accused was represented by defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, at Cork District Court.

The parties in the case cannot be identified for legal reasons.

More in this section

LATEST: Man arrested after Roy Keane allegedly headbutted at Emirates Stadium LATEST: Man arrested after Roy Keane allegedly headbutted at Emirates Stadium
Three men further remanded in custody following €4m cocaine seizure  Three men further remanded in custody following €4m cocaine seizure 
Cork driver among more than 120 caught speeding as part of national slow down day Cork driver among more than 120 caught speeding as part of national slow down day
Cork courtCourts#Courts
Cork bridge graffiti case dismissed over damages cost

Cork bridge graffiti case dismissed over damages cost

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more