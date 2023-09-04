Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 13:57

Cork charities and organisations set to benefit from ALDI community grants programme

The initiative goes towards helping local charities and community organisations provide vital services in their local areas.
ALDI Glanmire Charity Champion Gabor Miakies, Reece O'Donovan, Barbara Bowles with Chonks and Marshmallow from Glansillagh Animal Rescue. Photo: Gerard McCarthy.

Sarah Horgan

A TOTAL of 28 Cork-based charities and community organisations are set to benefit from ALDI’s Community Grants programme.

Each group will receive a sum of €500 including the Good Shepherd Cork, The Crann Centre, Glansillagh Animal Rescue, CSPCA Animal Rescue, Cork Deaf Association, Skibbereen Geriatric Society and Men's Shed Passage West, to name but a few. Marymount Hospice, which received multiple nominations from ALDI employees, is to receive a €1,000 grant from the retailer.

The initiative goes towards helping local charities and community organisations provide vital services in their local areas. Each beneficiary is chosen by ALDI employees, enabling them to help local good causes they are passionate about.

This will form part of an overall €615,000 donation from ALDI to charity during 2023. 

More than 1,000 local charity branches and community organisations across Ireland have benefitted from donations since the initiative’s inception in 2016. Recipients range from rescue teams to animal sanctuaries, cancer support and mental health support, or any charitable organisation that resonates with ALDI colleagues.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director, ALDI Ireland spoke of their commitment to helping local communities thrive.

“We are very proud to continue to support local charities and community organisations across the country through the ALDI Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities of County Cork", she said.

The company has also donated more than 358,000 meals to local charities through their partnership with FoodCloud, avoiding a total of 480,000kgs of CO2 emissions. 

The supermarket giant has pledged to raise €2 million by 2024 for charity partner Barnardos to help support vulnerable children and families across Ireland. To date, more than €1.4 million has been raised for Barnardos since partnering in November 2020.

