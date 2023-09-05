Young Cork artist sees artwork displayed at prestigious Tokyo exhibition

A YOUNG Cork artist saw her work displayed in Toky in recent weeks.

Amy O’Brien had her work exhibited at the 24th International High School Arts Festival, which took place in Tokyo recently.

Her work, ‘The Bond’, was a prize-winning piece chosen from this year’s 69th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Sponsored by the International Foundation for Arts and Culture, the International High School Arts Festival is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious exhibitions to take place in Tokyo annually.

Described as ‘a showcase for the world’s best young artistic talent’, it featured some 500 artworks by students from around the world.

Other 2023 Texaco winning artworks displayed were ‘Curiosity’ by 16-year-old Charley Bell from Methodist College Belfast; ‘The Points Race’ by 17-year-old Sarah McLoughlin from Bridgetown College, Wexford and ‘Emotions of A Lifetime’ by 15-year-old Megan Hogan from Gaelcholáiste Phort Láirge, Ballygunner.