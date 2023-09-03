Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 16:32

Calls for Government to make contraception more accessible

It follows the recent expansion of the free contraception scheme for young women between 17 and 30.
The Irish Pharmacy Union is calling on the Government to make contraception more accessible by offering more over the counter solutions for those seeking birth control.

Donal O’Keeffe

THE Irish Pharmacy Union is calling on the Government to make contraception more accessible by offering more over the counter solutions for those seeking birth control.

While the organisation welcomed the move, representatives are still urging the government to make it easier and faster for young women to avail of the scheme.

Their hope is to see pharmacies enabled to provide convenient access to contraception without prescription from a pharmacy. This service is already available to UK, USA, Canada and New Zealand based woman in a bid to promote choice and improve health outcomes.

Chair of IPU’s Pharmacy Contractors Committee, Kathy Maher, voiced concern about excessive workloads. 

“The expansion of the free contraception scheme is an extremely welcome development and should be commended," she said. 

“However, with GPs across the country expressing concern about their excessive workloads the requirement for a GP prescription could make accessing the scheme difficult. Pharmacies are easily accessible and located in practically every town and village in the country. Women can visit their pharmacy at times that suit them in evenings or weekends. They should have the choice to avail of this convenience to access contraception.” 

There is widespread public support for allowing pharmacies to dispense the pill directly to patients, Ms Maher stated.

“Recent research conducted by B&A found that 86% of people in Ireland would welcome this development. 

"Women should therefore have that choice to opt for a pharmacy if they wish.” 

Ms Maher stressed the need for common sense adding:

“Allowing pharmacies to dispense oral contraception direct to patients is a common-sense proposal. It would make the process faster and easier for the women involved, alleviate the pressure on GPs and therefore be cost effective for the health system. In essence it is a no brainer.”

