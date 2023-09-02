Sat, 02 Sep, 2023 - 14:10

Cork rugby team to represent Ireland at U12 boys World Cup

Fifty-five members of Kinsale RFC will depart on Thursday, September 7, for the trip of a lifetime
Cork rugby team to represent Ireland at U12 boys World Cup

The Kinsale U12 rugby team who will be representing Ireland at the U12 boys World Cup which coincides with the main tournament.

John Bohane

THE Kinsale U12 rugby team has been afforded a unique opportunity to represent Ireland at the U12 boys World Cup, which coincides with the main tournament.

Fifty-five members of Kinsale RFC will depart on Thursday, September 7, for the trip of a lifetime. The travelling party consists of 28 players and 27 adult members.

Kinsale Rugby Club PRO Paul McSherry said the club was asked to take part in the prestigious tournament through an old club contact.

“The club in France is called Ovalive,” Mr McSherry said. “A brother of one of their patrons was involved years ago in rugby coaching with kids in Kinsale.

“He reached out to us about a year ago and we said we could do it. As it developed, we have built a bit of a rapport with them. We have a great team of boys who are getting to live their dreams,”

The Kinsale U12 rugby team will be playing six games over the space of two days. They will be competing against sides from major rugby nations such as France, England, New Zealand, and Italy, said the club PRO.

“We will be playing six games in total. We are playing three games on the Friday and three games on the Saturday. We will be playing our games in the north of Marseille. We are very lucky. We are the only team from Ireland to be invited to come over and play in this U12 World Cup tournament. There are teams from New Zealand, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and England competing in this tournament. London Irish are the English representatives at the tournament.

“A big gala banquet will be held on Friday evening. The French club is in a big food region. Kinsale is a big food town. We are representing West Cork produce. We are going over there with O’Flynn sausages and stuff from Carbery. We are bringing the boys to the South Africa versus Scotland game on Sunday evening,” he added.

“The players can’t wait,” said Mr McSherry. “They are seriously focused on performing well enough to make their town, county, province, and nation proud.

“We have been training since the beginning of July. We let the kids know last year that the tour was on. They have been focusing very hard on it. We have been training twice a week.

“Denis Collins, who is the senior coach with Kinsale RFC, has given his Wednesdays and Sundays to us. He has coached the lads to a really high level. Scott Buckley, who plays for Munster, is a former club member and he also came down on a few occasions to give the players a few pointers.”

The club will be presenting the players with their touring gear this Sunday, which will be followed by a barbecue, said the club official.

“We are giving the players their touring gear this Sunday. There will be a big ceremony and the club is putting on a big barbecue. There is huge excitement among the players. We want this tournament to be a fun tour for them. It is an opportunity of a lifetime. We want them to have a great experience and embrace it.”

The club PRO praised the local community for their support during the recent fundraising campaign which enabled their dreams to come true.

“A number of local businesses have been a great help with our fund-raising campaign which is greatly appreciated. We did a number of fund-raising drives such as bag packing and a bingo night. People locally have been brilliant.”

The Kinsale U12 rugby team will go to France trying to replicate the heroics of Cork rugby stars Peter O’Mahony and Jack Crowley.

Paul said they are a ‘good’ bunch of players. “They are a good team. They are rarely beaten. We went to a big rugby tournament in Dublin last May and we won all around us. They are a good bunch of players.”

Read More

Optimism for future of closed Cork preschool

More in this section

Cork actor makes cinema debut in indie flick Cork actor makes cinema debut in indie flick
Student health and wellbeing survey Cork children turning to Childline to highlight bullying concerns amid return to school
Hospital corridor with gurneys Warning of 'dangerous' winter ahead as CUH recorded as second-most overcrowded hospital
#Cork - Sport
<p>Tánaiste Micheál Martin at Pembroke College in Oxford where he addressed the British-Irish Association Conference. </p>

Micheál Martin defends plan to increase number of TDs amid Irish boundaries review

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more