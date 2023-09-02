Optimism for future of closed Cork preschool

Cautious optimism has been expressed that there might be positive developments in ongoing negotiations to secure a new service provider for a northside preschool which closed suddenly last week, but those involved have said they are taking nothing for granted.

Staff at the Before 5 Family Centre in Churchfield were told by text last week that the centre was closing “with immediate effect”.

The centre, which has been at the heart of the northside for five decades, employed 14 people and had pre-school spaces for up to 100 children, and it acted as an effective community centre for the surrounding area, providing creche and after-school services, as well as adult classes.

Now, after almost a fortnight of negotiations, some good news may be in prospect, but all involved have cautioned that nothing will be certain until they see written guarantees.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, said he was hopeful that a community childcare provider may be able to step in.

"Talks are under way at the moment, and while those talks are at a preliminary stage at the moment, they seem to be positive, so hopefully next Tuesday there might be a further update,” he said.

“What we are looking for, and what we are hoping will be delivered, will be a community-based childcare provider that will take over the running of the Before 5 Family Centre completely and will take in all of the staff and all of the children that are enrolled for September.”

Christine Mullins, who is a Siptu member and has worked in Before 5 for the past 12 years, said “we are not getting carried away” and would be holding a protest outside the preschool at 2.30pm on Wednesday.

She said they were hoping to see a repeat of the outpouring of community support which brought some 200 people to this week’s protest.

“We are also asking the local children that if they would like to make signs and banners that they bring them along on Wednesday.”

Kathleen Funchion TD, the Sinn Féin spokesperson on children, met with former staff of Before 5 in The Hut in Gurranabraher on Friday, along with parents of children who had been due to start there this week.

“It’s very clear that there is a particular crisis with childcare in Cork and it needs state intervention, and I am calling on the Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman to intervene,” Ms Funchion said.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central, said it was important that Ms Funchion see the situation on the ground in Cork.

“The Before 5 Centre is absolutely crucial, we were delighted that the parents and staff came along to tell Kathleen of the situation,” Mr Ó Laoghaire said.

“We are working hard to try and find a resolution but it should have never come to this, we need to change the sector so that families can consistently rely upon childcare and early intervention services and early years education.

“It’s simply not good enough, the way it works at the minute.”