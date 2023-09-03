UCC students and staff to have access to colour blindness eyewear

University College Cork (UCC) and EnChroma have teamed up to help colour blind students address the challenges they face on campus.

EnChroma produces leading-edge eyewear for color blindness and low vision, and other solutions for color vision, sold online and through authorised retailers worldwide.

Invented in 2010, EnChroma’s patented eyewear combines the latest in color perception, neuroscience and lens innovation to improve the lives of people with color vision deficiency.

Students and staff will have access to special EnChroma colour blind glasses and guidance on adapting learning materials to support accessibility and inclusion for all.

UCC has also announced that special EnChroma glasses for colour blindness will be available for staff and students who are Colour Vision Deficient (CVD) to borrow from the Boole Library to help them better navigate schoolwork that utilises colours.

In addition, staff will receive guidance on adapting learning materials to accommodate those who are colour blind.

This will be launched next Wednesday, September 6 to coincide with international colour blind awareness day.

One in 12 men (8%) and one in 200 women (.5%) are colour blind – 13 million in the US, 30 million in Europe, and 350 million worldwide.

With a student population of 24,000 at UCC, that means that roughly 1,000 students would be expected to have some form of colour vision deficiency.

While people with normal colour vision see over one million shades of colour, the colour blind only see an estimated 10% of hues and shades.

Common colour confusions include green and yellow, grey and pink, purple and blue, and red and brown, with colours appearing muted and dull and hard to tell apart.

EnChroma glasses are engineered with special optical filters that help the colour blind see an expanded range of colours more vibrantly, clearly and distinctly to make schoolwork that involves colour, colourful exhibits, attractions and/or experiences more accessible to the CVD.