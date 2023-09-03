Network Ireland Cork to discuss women, business and policy with Minister Simon Coveney

A discussion with Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Simon Coveney TD regarding the challenges and opportunities facing women in business will be a key component for the next Network Ireland Cork event.

The event will be held in Millennium Hall, Cork City Hall on Wednesday, September 6 from 7pm to 9pm.

It offers a platform for attendees to voice their opinions on the current challenges and opportunities facing female-led businesses, as well as women in the workplace.

Women have long been a driving force within business communities, carving out niches and conquering challenges to contribute significantly to the economy.

As we celebrate the progress made, there remains a vital need to ensure that policies are continuously aligned to the realities faced by women in the business world.

To address this imperative, an engaging conversation is set to take place at Cork City Hall, featuring Paula Cogan, CEO of Cognate Health and former President of Cork Chamber, alongside Minister Simon Coveney.

As part of this dialogue, Minister Simon Coveney will share insights into how the Department is working to ensure that women's contributions continue to thrive in the evolving business landscape.

Ahead of the event, Minister Coveney said the government is ‘committed’ to supporting the journey of women: “While it is inspiring to witness the ongoing advancement in female-led businesses and roles, we must also remember that we cannot afford to be complacent.

"Our Government remains focused on and committed to supporting the journey of women in business and leadership roles and to limit the challenges faced by them. We recognise the essential contribution of women in business and in the workplace and my hope is to create a foundation for everyone, regardless of gender, to succeed in the future," he added.

Facilitating the conversation with Minister Coveney is Paula Cogan, a distinguished leader with over three decades of experience in senior leadership roles.

With expertise in people management, strategy implementation, innovation, and change management, Paula assumed the role of CEO at Cognate Health in 2020, marking a shift from her career in hospitality to occupational health during the pandemic.

“I am so looking forward to the opportunity to facilitate a discussion on the importance of positive and dynamic government support for women and entrepreneurship,” said Ms Cogan.

Network Cork President, Ingrid Seim stressed the importance of shedding light on the lived experiences of women in business saying: "We are thrilled to bring together Minister Simon Coveney and Paula Cogan for this essential conversation to shed light on the ongoing journey towards a better future for women in business.

“While many of the challenges of the past have thankfully diminished and supports put in place to bring things forward, we must ensure that policy continues to accommodate the diverse experiences of women in business,” she added.

The event promises a thought-provoking conversation around current challenges and opportunities between those who share a common goal of advancing women's roles in business and the economy so that women can continue to play their part - now and into the future.