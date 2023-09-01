Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 19:00

'This is the last straw' - Cork businesses hit out at increased fuel costs and VAT rate 

In recent days, the 9% VAT rate, which was originally introduced as an intervention during Covid-19, was increased to 13.5%
'This is the last straw' - Cork businesses hit out at increased fuel costs and VAT rate 

Speaking to The Echo about the VAT increase, Jeff Hamidi of Koto Restaurant in Cork city called on the Government to reconsider its decision in Budget 2024, due to be announced in October, calling for “meaningful and real commitment”.

John Bohane & Breda Graham

CORK businesses have highlighted major cost concerns amid an increase in both the VAT rate and the costs of fuel. 

In recent days, the 9% VAT rate, which was originally introduced as an intervention during Covid-19, was increased to 13.5%. Meanwhile, petrol excise rates increased by 7c per litre, diesel prices rose by 5c and gricultural diesel also increased by 1c in the second of three increases in excise aimed at unwinding a reduction introduced in March last year.

Speaking to The Echo about the VAT increase, Jeff Hamidi of Koto Restaurant in Cork city called on the Government to reconsider its decision in Budget 2024, due to be announced in October, calling for “meaningful and real commitment”.

“Give us meaningful and real commitment for a VAT rate to stay at 9%," he said. "The last thing we want to do is raise our prices but we have no choice.

“The whole price increase is going straight to the Government, we’re not seeing any of the increase. 

“Nobody likes his VAT increase, not us in the hospitality nor our guests, nor our tourists - but the government will,” Mr Hamidi added. 

“It’s disappointing to see such a large increase - 9% to 13.5%. Many of the businesses affected are where you get your coffee from in the morning, where you get your haircut, and where you enjoy a nice meal out with friends and family - small, family-run and owner-operated businesses in the community.

“We have the second highest VAT rate in this sector compared to our neighbours in Europe. I hope that the Government will reevaluate this decision in the upcoming Budget, with a permanent and meaningful decision to keep VAT at 9% for food operators,” he concluded.

Joseph Byrne who is the owner of Joseph’s Hair Salon in Glasheen described the increase in VAT as "crazy".

"They [the Government] should have kept it at the 9% rate for the next 12 months," he said. "We have just come out of Covid. We are in a cost-of-living crisis. Our electricity bills and all our products have gone up. This is the last straw.

“I will have to put up my prices even though I don’t want to,” he added. “My staff are looking for extra wages because they have extra expenses as well such as increased mortgages, energy, and grocery bills.

“I will wait before I put the prices up. I will see how things go. 

"I am fearful that some people will stop coming and I don’t want that either. The customers coming in are fearful over the rising costs in this country. It is a horrible situation."

Speaking to The Echo about the increase in fuel costs, Paul Lynch, a member of the Cork Taxi Council, said: 

"The Government are out of touch, and they don’t care. The Government could have postponed or stopped this increase in fuel. It just shows how out of touch with the public they really are. Everyone is suffering and feeling the pinch," he added. 

"I dropped an elderly couple home and they told me they are already fearful of their bills over the coming months which is very sad.

“Taxi drivers have the meter so we can’t put the increase in fuel on to customers," Mr Lynch stated further. "We will have to suck it up. It is the same as the insurance which fluctuates every year. We just have to get on with it."

More in this section

Hospital corridor with gurneys Warning of 'dangerous' winter ahead as CUH recorded as second-most overcrowded hospital
'We are desperate to find him' - Family of man who went missing in Cork appeal for help  'We are desperate to find him' - Family of man who went missing in Cork appeal for help 
Crow's Nest student accommodation opens in Cork city Crow's Nest student accommodation opens in Cork city
Cork BusinessVATfuelCost of living crisis
Cork actor makes cinema debut in indie flick

Cork actor makes cinema debut in indie flick

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more