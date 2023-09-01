Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 16:59

Cork actor makes cinema debut in indie flick

Donna O'Sullivan from Banduff (pictured far left) who appears in Dublin Crust which is set to be screened in Omniplex cinemas this weekend.

A CORK woman is set to appear in cinemas across Ireland this weekend with a role in a movie being described as the love child of Trainspotting and the Full Monty.

Donna O’Sullivan from Banduff plays the role of Jacinta in Dublin Crust which will be screened in Ominplex cinemas across the country- including Mahon Point- from this Friday. This Saturday marks National Cinema Day in Ireland which means that film buffs need only pay €4 per ticket in participating cinemas including the Omniplex in Mahon Point The 38-year-old hospital clerical officer acts alongside Baz Black who found fame as the character Ged Delaney in the RTÉ series Kin.

He also penned the script and directed the production which sees a punk band reform after the release of their drummer Bonehead-played by Baz Black-from prison.

Ms O’Sullivan had attracted Black’s attention after they met through the indie film scene. Her big screen debut comes just five years after she took up acting.

The Cork actor discovered her passion after participating in an improvisation workshop on Cork Culture night.

She appears in one of the most talked about scenes in the film that sees a barfight break out sparked by a man’s unwanted advances towards a female customer.

The film comes hot on the heels of a screening at Swindon Film Festival where it scooped the Film Festival Favourite award.

Donna is in good company with Joe Rooney (of Fr Ted fame), William Morgan (The Commitments), Gerry Cannon (Valhalla) and Rose Henderson (Fr Ted) all joining the line up.

“This is a huge thing for me”, Donna told the Echo. “When the opportunity came around I knew right away that I wanted to do it. I knew Baz from the acting scene so I was lucky I didn’t have to audition for the role and he just offered me the part”.

She described her role in the film.

“I’m with two of my girlfriends when this drunk guy starts hassling one of them. I’m the one who steps in to protect her before a member of the band comes to our aid and this is what kicks off the barfight”.

Donna learned a wealth from the experience and added:

“It was the largest set I have ever worked on. There must have been about 100 people. I’m really looking forward to seeing it in Mahon Point on Saturday. I imagine I’ll probably end up going twice”.

The Cork woman said she has glad to have achieved this level of success later in life.

“I always wanted to act when I was younger. However, I have since travelled the world and can say I have a lot more experience now. I’m glad that it’s happening the way it is”.

Donna heaped praise on Baz Black who she says has been extremely kind to others in the film community.

“I tell him all the time about how grateful I am that he thought of me. He is a lovely guy doing well for himself due to a lot of hard work”.

To find out more about Dublin Crust check out the film’s Instagram page.

