Gould calls for support for library staff

A CORK TD has said central Government must provide support to library workers.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, has written to Local Government Minister Kieran O’Donnell, calling on him to provide any necessary support to Cork City Council to ensure that all libraries can remain open and safe for staff at all times.

He was speaking amid an ongoing campaign involving far-right protesters objecting to the availability of what they term “pornographic” LGBTQ+ books. This year, far-right activity has led to the closure of the library twice.

His remarks came ahead of a planned far-right “Ireland Says No” rally on Grand Parade on Saturday.

Mr Gould said the core issue had to be staff safety, and if staff did not feel safe, then they could not be expected to work. “A safe workplace is vital, and the council are failing to deliver on that,” he said.

Mr Gould said if the Central Library was again forced to close, then there was “clearly” an issue with protection of staff. “I am asking Local Government Minister O’Donnell to now meet with council officials and discuss how staff, and the general public, can be best protected without the closure of public spaces,” said Mr Gould.

Speaking in Cork earlier this week, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that while everyone had a right to peaceful protest, where it crossed into intimidation or harassment, it then became criminal behaviour.

In multiple statements issued since the library protests began, Cork City Council has stated its priority is the safety of its library staff and patrons.

When asked whether the Cork Central Library would be closed on Saturday, a spokesperson for Cork City Council said: “Cork City Libraries won’t be commenting on this”.

A counter-rally is planned for 2pm on Saturday on Grand Parade by the group Cork Rebels for Peace.