Two Corkonians honoured in private ceremony at City Hall 

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Kieran McCarthy recognised the work and passion of two prominent Corkonians by awarding the Historian of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Awards to John Hennessy and Paddy O’Brien respectively, at a small, private ceremony in City Hall on Monday.

John Hennessy from Cobh was awarded the title of ‘Historian of the Year’ by the Lord Mayor. It is for his role as the President of the Great Island Historical Society and his telling of Cobh’s history that he was honoured this year.

Paddy O’Brien, a Spangle Hill native, was recognised for his work founding and running the ‘Over 60s Talent Competition’ for over 40 years. Paddy continues to highlight the problems of loneliness faced by older people and advocate for their needs.

The Lord Mayor also announced the date of the annual Lord Mayor’s Community and Heritage Concert. It will explore the themes of musicals, movies and more.

Mr McCarthy said: “This concert epitomises social inclusion and community participation at work. I know that it will an enjoyable and entertaining evening, showcasing the best-in-class talent that Cork has to offer”.