Cork walkers all set for charity Sheep’s Head hike

The annual Christian Aid Sheep’s Head Hike returns for the 15th time on Saturday with more than 100 walkers already registered to take part.

The Sheep’s Head Hike traces the coast of the Sheep’s Head peninsula in West Cork.

Famous for its unspoilt landscape and stunning coastal views, its beauty has been recognised with the designation of ‘European Destination of Excellence’.

Christian Aid’s fundraising event has raised over €90,000 since it began in 2009 and attracts more than 200 walkers annually.

Walk organiser, Christian Aid’s Bandon-based church and community officer, Andrew Coleman said: “We hope that people will join us again this year to raise vital funds to support the work of Christian Aid Ireland.

“The donations raised will bring hope to people as they strive to rebuild their future after a disaster, escape from abject poverty and assert their human rights.”

There are two routes to choose from based on individual circumstances.

Route one is 10.5km in length and would suit experienced walkers. It is not suitable for children.

This route takes approximately four and a half hours to complete.

Alternatively, route two is 6.5km and is suitable for children and the whole family and can be completed in approximately two and a half hours.

Walkers are encouraged to register online at caid.ie/SheepsHeadHike, but it’s also possible to register from 10.30am on the day at Kilcrohane Community Hall, Kilcrohane village.

There is no registration fee; instead walkers are asked to make a donation to Christian Aid.

“The Sheep’s Head Hike is organised by a local committee and is made possible by the support of many volunteers, group leaders, bus drivers, and caterers,” Mr Coleman said.

“A big thank you to The Red Cross, Rural Transport, and The Gourmet Grill for their steadfast support again this year.

“Please come and join us on Saturday 2, September for a healthy day out on the stunning Sheep’s Head Way, and make a difference to the lives of people living in poverty and crisis.”