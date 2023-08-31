Cork set for 'pop' of colour as design festival returns 

Cork is set to be given a ‘pop’ of colour this weekend with a series of design and architectural events.

Cork city’s architecture and design festival, Design POP will return to the streets of Cork from September 1 until September 3.

The initiative is organised to give Corkonains the opportunity to enjoy architecture and design through a series of architectural pavilions, events, talks, exhibitions, and conversations in Nano Nagle Place.

This year’s festival themes are ‘urban regeneration’ and ‘collaboration amongst the creative community’.

Festival founder Amy McKeogh said she is excited for the return of the festival.

“The Design POP team and I feel the festival is a great platform to have these meaningful conversations and discussions around these themes.”

This year’s programme is expected to be the most colourful yet with four pavilions in different locations around Cork city including Penrose Dock - Wilson Architecture, Penrose Wharf - Bablefís, Nano Nagle Plaza - James Grennan and Nano Nagle Place - Design POP. Design POP will host more than 28 events during its scheduled run.

One of the main attractions over the weekend will be a temporary architectural pavilion at Penrose Dock to provide a place to gather, to talk and to reconnect.

Wilson Architecture designed the structure especially for the event.

The design incorporates simple geometric shapes intertwined by a horizontal plane, inspired by the logo of popup partner Naturally Nourished café, to provide a ‘long table’ installation a meeting point for outdoor dining, gathering and an event space for play and relaxation.

A number of ticket options are currently on sale for the event ranging from an ‘access all areas’ €80 weekend pass to day passes and €10 tickets for individual events. These can be purchased via Eventbrite.

For more details visit www.designpop.ie.