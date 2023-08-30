Turas Nua ‘give back’ to Cork Penny Dinners

THE Turas Nua team in Cork recently gave back to their local community by spending a day volunteering their time with the Cork Penny Dinners charity.

Cork Penny Dinners is one of Cork’s oldest charitable organisations, serving an estimated 2,000 meals per week to those who need them.

During their day assisting the Cork Penny Dinners, the Turas Nua personnel helped with meal preparation and cleaned the Wellness Centre, saving those working with Cork Penny Dinners a significant amount of time.

Turas Nua aims to empower jobseekers, providing them with training and assistance so that they can work towards securing and sustaining full-time employment or exploring self-employment.

Being a central part of the community is a core principle behind the work of Turas Nua, which is why Turas Nua developed their ‘Give Back Day’, an annual programme whereby the various offices of Turas Nua operating around the country give a day’s worth of activity to help local community groups, nonprofit organisations, and charities in areas that require support.

As well as the work undertaken by the Cork-based Turas Nua team, a further 10 different activities took place around the country as part of this year’s Give Back Day.

Speaking about the programme, general manager of Turas Nua, JulieAnn McCann, said: “As part of our normal working process, each day we put a focus on improving the communities we work in.

“Normally that is through our work supporting individuals seeking employment or training, as well as by assisting the thousands of employers we work with around the country.

“However, we also wanted that commitment to our local areas to be even more explicit.

“That is the central idea behind Give Back Day.

“We want to work with local community groups, nonprofit organisations, and charities and put feet on the ground to support issues and areas that need it.

“So once a year our team members are committed to working with groups in the locality and seeing how they can volunteer their time with a view to making a positive impact.”

She said that the work done by organisations such as Turas Nua and other businesses are all products of the communities in which they are based.

iew to making a positive impact.”

She said that the work done by organisations such as Turas Nua and other businesses are all products of the communities in which they are based.