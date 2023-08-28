Very Pink Run returns to Cork to raise vital funds for breast cancer research

THE newly named Very Pink Run has announced it is to return to Cork at the new location of Munster Technological University (MTU) due to demand from the breast cancer community in the Munster area.

The global event with new title sponsor, Very, has seen 78,000 participants from over 40 countries take part to date.

The event has raised over €6 million for groundbreaking breast cancer research.

Participants can take part in one of three live large-scale physical events taking place in Dublin on September 30, Kilkenny on Sunday, October 1 or at the brand-new location of MTU in Cork on October 8.

Alternatively, people can also take part in a virtual sense in their own local communities across Ireland any time between September 30 and October 8.

A large group of well-known faces have already joined this year’s ‘Very Pink Tribe’ including Cork’s own Sinead Kennedy of RTÉ, Elaine Crowley of Virgin Media and Cork Rose, Kate O’Shaughnessy.

The event is entirely inclusive and aimed at casual strollers, keen walkers, joggers, and seasoned runners alike.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to be in a position this year to announce Very as our brand new title sponsor for this, our largest annual fundraising event, and look forward to working with the new sponsorship team for the next three years of the partnership.

“We are incredibly appreciative of their support, and that of our silver tier sponsors such as Glanbia, Goodbody and UMPC, as this not only helps us offset our event costs and ensure that all funds raised go directly into research and awareness programmes, but also means that we can work closely with our sponsor’s extensive employee and stakeholder base in Ireland to help further grow the reach and the impact of this hugely successful event.”

The funds raised will be channeled directly into three specific areas of need this year including continued investment into research regarding metastatic disease progression, investment in driving progression and speed of scientific discovery from research settings into clinical trials so as to develop newer more effective targeted therapies into the future, and to support ongoing breast cancer research fellowships and scholarships specifically focused on the sub-type cancers that pose the greatest challenges and require continued investment.

To participate, register at www.verypinkrun.ie.