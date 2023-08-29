Kinsale teens complete colourful mural 

Teenagers in Kinsale have completed a colourful mural on the side of Kinsale Youth Community Centre (KYCC).

The mural, which includes a whale and other marine animals, was designed and painted by Roisin O’Riordan, Kate Morrissey, Charlie Condon, Aaron Bale and Sandra Samoilenko.

KYCC volunteer Tess Dean described the young artists as a “very creative group of young people.”

The new centre opened in September last year and it is the home to Kinsale Youth Community Support, the KYCC and the Kinsale Men’s Shed.

Commenting following the completion of the mural, Roisin said the project was "a challenge, but a welcome one".

"Getting compliments from bypassers and working as a team was exciting," Roisin added.

Aaron went on to thank artist Kate French for her words of wisdom.

Meanwhile Kate described the entire experience as “exciting”.

"The whale was also a part I really enjoyed painting because I have loved drawing aquatic creatures since I was young," Kate added.