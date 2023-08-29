Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

Kinsale teens complete colourful mural 

The mural, which includes a whale and other marine animals, was designed and painted by Roisin O’Riordan, Kate Morrissey, Charlie Condon, Aaron Bale and Sandra Samoilenko.
Artists from left to right: Charlie Condon, Aaron Bale, Sandra Samoilenko, Roisin O'Riordan, Kate Morrissey

Martin Mongan

Teenagers in Kinsale have completed a colourful mural on the side of Kinsale Youth Community Centre (KYCC).

KYCC volunteer Tess Dean described the young artists as a “very creative group of young people.”

The new centre opened in September last year and it is the home to Kinsale Youth Community Support, the KYCC and the Kinsale Men’s Shed.

Commenting following the completion of the mural, Roisin said the project was "a challenge, but a welcome one".

"Getting compliments from bypassers and working as a team was exciting," Roisin added. 

Aaron went on to thank artist Kate French for her words of wisdom.

Meanwhile Kate described the entire experience as “exciting”.

"The whale was also a part I really enjoyed painting because I have loved drawing aquatic creatures since I was young," Kate added. 

New York firefighters attend Kinsale garden of remembrance to honour those lost on September 11

<p>Ivan Chittenden, who died during the Ironman event in Youghal.</p>

Memorial service to be held in Toronto for Ironman competitor who died in Cork

