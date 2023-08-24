New York firefighters attend Kinsale garden of remembrance to honour those lost on September 11

THE Emerald Society Pipes and Drums band of the New York Fire Department and active and retired firefighters from the city visited the 9/11 Garden of Remembrance in Ringfinnan, Kinsale on Thursday to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack of September 11, 2001.

Historian Michelle O'Mahony, who spoke at the wreath laying ceremony this morning, said that it was a "poignant and emotive day," especially for the band whose visit coincided with the 61st anniversary of their inauguration.

"For many it is your first visit to this garden, to commemorate family, friends and loved ones. It is a serene place that cannot adequately be put into words.

"Words fail me on what it means to you all. Remember today that not only are you here among your loved one’s memory, you are now here with friends, old and new.

"Each person gathered here has been moved by the tragedy that unfolded that dreadful day and we stand side by side with you, shoulder to shoulder, united with you in a spirit of comradeship extending a very Irish welcome to you all," she added.

"A wonderful place of comfort and solace and beauty.

"Peace and tranquility in a place that seems a million miles away from the hustle and bustle of New York, a place I hope you all will treasure forever.”

The garden was created by the late Kathleen Murphy who was born in Ringfinnan. At the time of the Twin Towers disaster she was a nurse in Lennox Hospital, New York, where they prepared the beds for the injured firemen.

343 firemen died in the disaster along with chaplain, Fr Mychal Judge, who had rushed to the scene of the attack. The garden is dedicated to their memory. Each individual tree in the garden has a name plate in honour of each of the fallen firefighters.

The firefighters were addressed at the commemoration this morning by Virgil Horgan, a cousin of Kathleen Murphy; John Murphy, owner of the garden; Captain Tom Cunneen of the FDNY and Cllr Sean O'Donovan, Chair of the Bandon - Kinsale Municipal District.

The song 'Sky Belongs to Dreamers' by Dave McGilton was played at the event. It was inspired by the iconic image of the body of Fr Judge being removed in a chair from Ground Zero.

The event included a wreath laying ceremony and a minute's silence. A poem called 'Keepers of Sorrow' was also read out by Jer Aherne, keeper of the garden. The poem is by Rosie Seminara. Rosie composed the poem while driving into Manhattan as the smoke was still rising from the embers of the Twin Towers.

Firefighters from Kinsale and members of the Organisation for National Ex Service Personnel of the Defence Forces also attended in a spirit of solidarity.

The wreath was laid in the garden by senior group members Eddie Geraghty and Tommy MacEnroe Jr, pipe major in 2001 and as such he played at each funeral and memorial of the fallen.