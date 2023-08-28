DPP directions awaited in €4.2 million Cork drugs haul

DPP directions are awaited in relation to the cases of three men who were charged earlier this month in connection with the seizure of 60kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of €4.2 million.

Gentjan Dodaj of Paradise Road, Athlone in Co Westmeath and his brother, Donatel Dodaj of the same address, were previously charged alongside Daniel Afedoaei of Sli an Aifreann in Athlone.

The men first appeared before Cork District Court on August 7 where they were charged with possession of cocaine, and possession for cocaine for sale or supply two days earlier at L2998 in Richmond, Dunkettle, Co Cork.

Donatel Dodaj and Daniel Afedoaei, aged 29 and 22 respectively, have yet to make bail applications before the court.

Last week at Cork District Court Gentjan Dodaj (39) made an application for bail in order to set up a business to support his family.

Mr Dodaj, who like his younger brother is an Albanian national, said that “he would never leave Ireland in one million years” if granted bail.

He said that he was applying for bail to finish setting up a business to provide for his pregnant partner and their two children.

His solicitor Shane Collins Daly said that he was requesting bail “to get his affairs in order” and in a bid to assist his family, Bail was denied in the case and Gentjan Dodaj was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on September 4 next.

Meanwhile, today at at Cork District Court the cases of his two co accused Donatel Dodaj and Romanian national Daniel Afedoaei came before Judge Joanne Carroll.

An interpreter was present in court for Donatel Dodaj arising out of his lack of competency in English.

Sgt Gearoid Davis applied for a further remand in custody in the cases of both men to facilitate the obtaining of DPP directions. Solicitor Shane Collins Daly said that the men were consenting to another remand in custody until September 4th next for DPP directions.

Judge Carroll remanded the men in continuing custody until their next court appearance.

Free legal aid was assigned to the men at an earlier hearing. The court also previously heard that Donatel Dodaj only arrived in Ireland a month before the alleged offence and was living with his brother.

The seizure of the drugs occurred following an intelligence led operation targeting persons suspected of involvement with organised crime, a joint operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service.