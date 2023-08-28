‘A game changer for the city and its Docklands’: Developers welcome planning decision on major residential scheme

The developers behind a major residential scheme in Cork city have welcomed the grant of conditional planning permission for the development, which they say will be a “game changer for the city and its Docklands”.

Leeside Quays Limited, a subsidiary of O’Callaghan Properties (OCP), have been granted 10-year planning permission to develop 1,325 residential units, including apartments and duplexes, in 10 buildings at the Gouldings site, Centre Park Rd/Monahan Rd, in the city.

Managing director of O’Callaghan Properties (OCP), Brian O’Callaghan, hailed the planning decision as “tremendous news”.

“This O’Callaghan Properties project on the former Gouldings site at Centre Park Road/Monahan Road will be a game changer for the city and its Docklands.

“The provision of a large quantum of housing within easy walking distance of the city centre is much needed and is a key to unlocking the full potential of Docklands.

“It will add substantially to the economic, social and cultural life of the area and Cork in general,” he continued.

Mr O’Callaghan said the development will also be an “exemplar” for sustainable living within a city environment.

“The development’s street network will be car free and central to it will be a mobility hub offering EV Go Car, cycling, public transport modality choices and linkages.

“Approximately 1,400 long stay bike parking spaces will be available to those living in the development and a further 355 short stay spaces will be available to members of the public.

“Almost 40% of the 15 acre site envelope is given over to public open space, complementing and enhancing the ‘green’ spine proposed for the nearby Kennedy Quay,” he explained.

“As stated from the outset, the project depends on a positive planning decision from An Bord Pleanála regarding the former IFI site at Marino Point which will allow Gouldings re-locate from the Docklands.

“Planning permission granted to Gouldings by Cork County Council is being appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

“Their decision is overdue but hopefully will be given shortly,” he added.

Mr O’Callaghan said various Government housing initiatives including cost rental and Project Tosaigh “are beginning to have a significant, positive impact on the residential market and will help to kick start the much needed development of apartments in the city centre”.

The application for the LRD at Centre Park Rd/Monahan Rd was lodged with Cork City Council in June.

It proposed the demolition of the existing on-site buildings and structures and site clearance to facilitate the construction of 658 one-bed homes, 465 two-bed homes, and 202 three-bed homes.

The proposed buildings range in height from two to 14-storeys over a single basement.

There are some mixed uses proposed at ground floor level across the development including cafés/restaurants with outdoor seating areas, service retail units and a convenience retail store.

The provision of a standalone two-storey creche also formed part of the planning application.

There are 51 conditions attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the development, however, the document outlining these conditions has yet to be published.

Leeside Quays Limited was last year given the green light for two planning applications elsewhere in the South Docks.

One sought 10-year planning permission for a mixed-use development comprising four new buildings and the conversion of the long-idle Odlums building.

The other sought 10-year planning permission for a proposed rehabilitation hospital.

Appeals had been lodged with An Bord Pleanála in relation to these two developments but in May it was announced that the appeals had been withdrawn.