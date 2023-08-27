Heroic Cork gardaí rescue man from River Lee

THREE Cork gardaí have been praised as local heroes for their heroic efforts when a man was found struggling in the River Lee.

Garda Brian O’Sullivan, Garda Maciej Cybulski, and trainee Garda Jack O’Mahoney attached to Mayfield Garda Station in Cork city responded to an early morning call about a male in distress in the River Lee in recent days.

To the immediate alarm of gardaí he disappeared underwater and appeared to be struggling to come up for air.

“Without hesitation, Garda Cybulski entered the water and swam to the area to try retrieve the person,” a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo.

Thanks to his quick thinking and brave effort, Garda Cybulski managed to bring the man in question back to the surface while Garda O’Sullivan swam to help them both get back safely to the riverbank.

As all three got within reasonable reach of the land, trainee Garda Jack O’Mahoney assisted the rescuers and the male in difficulty by throwing a lifebuoy to aid their climb out of the River Lee.

Upon being alerted to the situation, Cork City Fire Brigade quickly arrived on the scene and medically assessed the man, as well as Garda Cybulski and his colleague Garda O’Sullivan.

Thankfully, the man who found himself submerged in the river Lee experienced no major injuries and is now recovering from the incident.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána shared the story on the organisation’s social media channels, congratulating the three Cork members of the gardaí and thanking them for their continued service to the people of Cork.

“We are very relieved that he is in recovery,” An Garda Siochána said. “Every single day, gardaí nationwide put their lives at risk because they are dedicated to keeping people safe.

“Their job is not an easy one and not everyone could do it. We are proud of our three colleagues.”