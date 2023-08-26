Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 16:17

Calls for big turnout at community protest to save northside preschool

The centre, which has provided preschool childcare for five decades, employed 14 people and had preschool spaces for up to 100 children.
Before5 Family Centre, Churchfield Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins

Donal O’Keeffe

A Cork TD has called for a big turnout at a community protest to save a northside preschool next week.

Socialist Party TD Mick Barry called on local people to turn out in big numbers for a rally which is planned for 1pm next Tuesday at the gates of the Before 5 Family Centre in Churchfield.

Staff at the centre, some of whom had worked there for more than 20 years, had expected to return to work next week after the summer break, but received texts at 3pm on Wednesday announcing the centre’s immediate closure.

The centre, which has provided preschool childcare for five decades, employed 14 people and had preschool spaces for up to 100 children, but local people have stressed that the centre, which also provides a homework club and adult classes, is a vital part of the community.

In a letter addressed to “stakeholders” on Wednesday, the board of Before 5 wrote: “Due to a myriad of different reasons, such as financial challenges, changes in regulations, operational challenges, and recruitment issues, we find ourselves faced with the difficult choice of closing our doors”.

A meeting at the preschool on Thursday was told the current board will be dissolved on September 4, and a liquidator has been appointed.

SIPTU has called for Tánaiste Micheál Martin to intervene directly in the dispute.

Local politicians have pledged to co-operate to resolve the problem, and have called on the Catholic diocese of Cork and Ross, which owns the Before 5 building, and Cork City Childcare, which facilitates and integrates the provision of childcare services in the city, to work together on a solution.

Cork North Central TD Mick Barry said the situation called for a strong community response to support the workers, parents and pupils of Before 5.

“There needs to be a massive turnout in Churchfield next Tuesday lunchtime,” he said.

“A clear message needs to go out to Micheál Martin and to all the Government TDs that the people will not accept the closure of this centre and will not accept failure by the Government to act to save this centre and that the people are going to fight.

“We need to fight to save this centre the way we fought to defeat the water charges - right down the line,” he added.

Mr Barry said that early learning and childcare services needed to be taken over and organised by the State in the same way that primary education has been down through the years with secure buildings, secure services, good pay and no charges.

A Facebook page, “Save Before 5s Pre School” has been set up to support staff, parents and pupils at the preschool.

The Tánaiste’s office has been asked for comment.

