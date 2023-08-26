Town and Village Renewal Scheme funding available

Cork City Council is calling for expressions of interest from Cork communities eligible to apply for funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2023.

Those localities consist of Glanmire, Upper Glanmire, Killeens, Blarney, and Tower.

The 2023 scheme is designed to support the rejuvenation of rural Ireland through a renewed focus on the regeneration of town centres and enhancing economic and social vibrancy in line with the Town Centre First Policy.

This will be achieved through town regeneration projects, enhancing streetscapes, introducing or improving green spaces, and the installation or upgrading of recreational amenities in town or village centres.

As well as the refurbishment of existing community centres, a new option to allow local authorities to acquire plots of land to enable development of town regeneration, such as town parks, plazas, etc, is also included.

The scheme also aims to give vacant and derelict buildings a new lease of life by bringing them back into use as multi-purpose or community spaces, or projects to support town or village centre markets, such as farmers markets or artisan markets.

Under the 2023 scheme, a minimum of one application must be submitted from eligible towns and villages that have not previously been approved for funding under the scheme in the past three years.

The Town and Village Renewal Scheme, funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, is a key part of Project Ireland 2040 and is administered by Cork City Council.

The first step in making an application is to complete an expression of interest forms, which should be returned to donal_guerin@corkcity.ie by 5pm, Friday, September 29.

The expression of interest form and further details of the scheme can be obtained by e-mailing donal_guerin@corkcity.ie or by phoning 021 238 98 56.