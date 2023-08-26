Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 11:00

Town and Village Renewal Scheme funding available

Those localities consist of Glanmire, Upper Glanmire, Killeens, Blarney, and Tower.
Town and Village Renewal Scheme funding available

Cork City Council is calling for expressions of interest from Cork communities eligible to apply for funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2023.

Martin Mongan

Cork City Council is calling for expressions of interest from Cork communities eligible to apply for funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2023.

Those localities consist of Glanmire, Upper Glanmire, Killeens, Blarney, and Tower.

The 2023 scheme is designed to support the rejuvenation of rural Ireland through a renewed focus on the regeneration of town centres and enhancing economic and social vibrancy in line with the Town Centre First Policy.

This will be achieved through town regeneration projects, enhancing streetscapes, introducing or improving green spaces, and the installation or upgrading of recreational amenities in town or village centres.

As well as the refurbishment of existing community centres, a new option to allow local authorities to acquire plots of land to enable development of town regeneration, such as town parks, plazas, etc, is also included.

The scheme also aims to give vacant and derelict buildings a new lease of life by bringing them back into use as multi-purpose or community spaces, or projects to support town or village centre markets, such as farmers markets or artisan markets.

Under the 2023 scheme, a minimum of one application must be submitted from eligible towns and villages that have not previously been approved for funding under the scheme in the past three years.

The Town and Village Renewal Scheme, funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, is a key part of Project Ireland 2040 and is administered by Cork City Council.

The first step in making an application is to complete an expression of interest forms, which should be returned to donal_guerin@corkcity.ie by 5pm, Friday, September 29.

The expression of interest form and further details of the scheme can be obtained by e-mailing donal_guerin@corkcity.ie or by phoning 021 238 98 56.

Read More

Cork city event centre planning to ensure compliance

More in this section

Bafta Television Awards 2023 Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney raises thousands for Marymount by raffling off BAFTA dress
Cork City Fire Brigade crews save dog from burning campervan Cork City Fire Brigade crews save dog from burning campervan
Thunderstorm warning in place for Cork this evening Thunderstorm warning in place for Cork this evening
Garda stock

Road closed after lorry overturns in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more