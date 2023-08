An extensive search and rescue operation is underway in the Cork Harbour area this afternoon for a person who has gone missing in the water.

The individual, who The Echo understands is a boy aged in his teens, entered the water in Passage West and did not resurface.

Crosshaven Coast Guard in addition to crew members from Crosshaven RNLI are on scene in the area as is helicopter Rescue 117 and divers from Mallow Search and Rescue.