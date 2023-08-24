Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 14:59

Gerry Adams to sign copies of his book in Cork city this weekend

Mr Adams will also read extracts and answer questions from the audience during the event
Amy Nolan

FORMER Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams will be in Cork city this Saturday to sign copies of his book Black Mountain and Other Stories.

Mr Adams will also read extracts and answer questions from the audience during the event which takes place in the Graffiti Room, Marina Market, at 3.30pm. 

Black Mountain and Other Stories is a collection of short stories published by Brandon books, an imprint of O’Brien Press. 

"In this collection, one of Ireland’s best-known political figures brings us stories of love, of politics, of war and of friendship," O'Brien Press states. 

"These are portraits of Ireland, and especially Belfast, old and new, in times of struggle and in times of peace, showing how our past is always part of our present. 

"Sometimes sad, sometimes funny, always moving, these are stories of ordinary people captured with wit, with heart and with understanding."

Black Mountain and Other Stories is Gerry Adams' twenty-first published book. 

He has also published a book of poetry and eleven Léargas books in which he writes about well known republican leaders he has known, including Máire Drumm, John Joe McGirl and Bobby Storey and others.

The forward for Black Mountain and Other Stories was written by well-known author Timothy O' Grady.

"One of the stories is called 'Black Mountain' - and I’m very happy with the notion of Sliabh Dubh as the overarching witness to many of the events I’ve written about in this new tome," Mr Adams said, speaking about the book. 

The book signing takes place the day before the National Hunger Strike Parade in Cork city, at which Michelle O'Neill will be the main speaker.

The Sinn Féin party said the event is being held to "remember Ireland’s hunger strikers from all generations of the struggle for freedom".

That event assembles on Kennedy Quay at 2pm. 

