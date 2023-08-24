Special events announced for upcoming Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival

SOUNDS from a Safe Harbour Festival (SFSH) has announced the final round of special events to their line-up for the 2023 edition.

Taking place from September 7-10 there will be an extensive array of ticketed and free events in Cork to explore, curated by festival director Mary Hickson, Bryce and Aaron Dessner of The National, actor Cillian Murphy and playwright Enda Walsh.

A number of international and Irish artists will come to Cork for the week leading up to the festival, to experiment and collaborate with each other in what has been titled the ‘37d03d residency’.

Some of the results of which will feature in previously announced ticketed events where ‘special guests’ are mentioned.

They will also be appearing on the pop-up programme around the city over the course of the weekend.

Many of the artists already announced will feature on the residency too, with the addition of: Alexi Murdoch, Cillian Murphy, David Kitt, Dermot Kennedy, Dustin O’Halloran, Elaine Howley, Eoin French, Hana Stretton, Laoise Leahy, Niamh Regan, Ólafur Arnalds, Paddy Keenan, Peadar O’Goill, Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire, Shahzad Ismaily, Sophie Gough, The Space Between, and The Staves.

Dermot Kennedy has been announced as a special guest for Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival (SFSH).

Speaking at the festival launch on Tuesday at the Kiln, in the Heineken Brewery, festival director Mary Hickson described the 37d03d residency as the “beating heart” of this year’s festival.

“We have had glimpses of this in previous editions of the festival but this year we are going all in - with almost 50 artists coming to Cork to write, experiment, collaborate and spend time together,” she said.

“Keep an eye on our social media for updates over the weekend. SFSH is all about new experiences for both the artists and the audience - please come with an open mind,” Ms Hickson continued.

Closing out the festival, there will be an Ireland x Iceland food collaboration called The Last Supper with Takashi Miyazaki of Ichigo Ichie, Rob Krawczyk of Chestnut and Georg Arnar Halldórsson previously of Óx in Reykjavik, who will present a unique seven course menu in The Mirror Room at the River Lee Hotel.

For full listings and tickets, visit soundsfromasafeharbour.com.