Go-ahead for 27 apartments on northside

THE way has been cleared for the development of over two dozen apartments on the northside of Cork city following a ruling from An Bord Pleanála.

Majestic Property Developers Limited was last year granted conditional planning permission to construct 27 apartments at a site on Old Market Place and Blarney St.

An architectural design statement submitted with the application said the site is bounded by a group of residential structures on Blarney St to the south and a cluster of houses facing onto Old Market Place to the north, while to the east is Old Market Place and to the west is a host of back land developments.

Appeals

Appeals were later lodged following Cork City Council’s decision to approve the apartments, proposed to be contained in two blocks ranging in height from two to four storeys.

One appeal, submitted on behalf of Blarney Street Community Association, argued that the proposed development would be “completely out of character with the area”.

The group said that the street is “one of the most congested” in the city and raised concerns about the lack of parking spaces being allocated at the proposed development.

A separate appeal was submitted on behalf of a resident in the area.

Among the concerns highlighted in that appeal was the belief that the development would have “an overbearing impact on adjoining residential properties, including our aunt’s house”.

The appellants also contended that the proposed development is “out of character with the prevailing pattern of development in the area”.

Grant permission

However, An Bord Pleanála has upheld the council’s grant of planning permission.

In its reasoning, the board said it considered that, subject to compliance with the 26 conditions it set out, the proposed development would constitute “an acceptable quantum and quality of residential development” and “would not seriously injure the amenities of surrounding properties or detract from the character or visual amenity of the area”.

One condition the board has set out is that a dedicated set-down/delivery space must be provided within the existing parking area on Old Market Place and that revised drawings and details showing compliance with this requirement must be submitted to and agreed in writing with the planning authority prior to commencement of development.

Another condition stipulates that, prior to the occupation of the development, a mobility management plan/residential travel plan must also be submitted to and agreed in writing with the planning authority.

“This shall provide support and incentives to encourage the use of public transport, cycling, walking and carpooling by residents/occupants/staff employed in the development and to reduce and regulate the extent of parking,” said An Bord Pleanála.