Former Lord Mayor of Cork opts not to run in next year's local elections

A former Lord Mayor of Cork has opted against running in next year’s local elections.

Independent councillor Mick Finn who has served three terms has revealed that he will not be putting his name forward in next June’s elections.

Cllr Finn who serves in the Cork City South Central ward said it is time somebody else had a go.

“By the time this council term ends, I will have served for 15 years on the council, and I think it’s time somebody else had a go."

"The council role has become a full-time one, being on constant call and fielding many requests."

"Now it’s time for me to take a back seat and leave someone else to step up to the challenge. A council seat is hard-earned, but the seat belongs to the people of the ward. I feel after three terms, it could do with fresh eyes and ideas,” he said.

Cllr Finn who hails from Friars Walk topped the poll in the local elections of 2014 and 2019 respectively paid tribute to his voters, his campaign team, and the various groups he worked with during his tenure.

“I will be forever grateful to those who put a mark next to my name. I would also like to pay tribute to all the community, sporting, and charity groups. Without their work, the city and country could not function. I would not have been able to do the work of a councillor without the support of my family, friends, work colleagues and friends of friends who hit the pavements with me.”

Cllr Finn who was elected as the Lord Mayor back in June 2018 recalls with great fondness his time as the first citizen.

“To follow in the footsteps of MacCurtain and MacSwiney is something I will cherish to the grave."

"I had a brilliant year meeting communities all over Cork and representing the city on the world stage.”

While he is stepping back from local politics after the local elections, Cllr Finn refused to rule out the possibility of running in the Cork South Central constituency in the next General Election.

“I ran twice and did reasonably well, but it’s a huge ask in a constituency with some of the heaviest political hitters in the country. If it returns to a five-seater, I will consider having one last go at it if I feel the mood of the voters is to have a candidate other than those from the parties.”

The experienced politician has many highlights from his time in politics. Cllr Finn said a cultural centre in the Docklands and an independent youth facility in the city are issues he is currently working on.

“Getting the Event Centre started this year will also hopefully be counted as something that I worked on for a considerable time. Housing generation in the Noonan Road area is also a project that needs immediate action.

"A cultural centre in the Docklands is also needed to boost our tourism offering while an independent youth facility in the city for use by young people and youth workers are also issues, I would like to see manifesting," he added.