Funeral of Irish man who died at Youghal Ironman to take place this week

A 45 year old man who died during the swim section of an Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork has been described by his former employers as a “gentleman” who had a genuine rapport with all of his colleagues.

Brendan Wall got engaged to fiancée Tina earlier this year and was living in Solihull in the West Midlands in the UK.

The native of Cardrath in Slane, Co Meath will lie in repose at Watters Funeral Home in Collon tomorrow (Wed) from 4pm to 8pm. His funeral mass will take place on Thursday at 1pm in the Church of St Brigid, Grangegeeth in Slane with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mr Wall was a graduate of Trinity College in Dublin where he studied manufacturing and mechanical engineering. He also completed an MBA in the University of Hull.

He commenced work as a sales director at Top Tubes Ltd in Wednesbury in the UK in May of this year having previously been employed by Cavan based cutting tools manufacturer, the ATA Group.

Managing Director of Top Tubes Ltd, April Pearson Myatt, extended her heartfelt condolences to the fiancee and family of their late employee.

"It is devastating news. Brendan was a key member of the team and will be sadly missed both at a personal and professional level. Thinking of Brendan's family at this very sad time."

In a statement the ATA Group, said that they learned of the death of their much admired former colleague with "great sadness."

"Brendan was Sales and Marketing Director, EMEA from April 2020 until March of this year. He was a great co-worker and was very well liked and admired by all those who worked with him at ATA.

"Most importantly, Brendan was a gentleman and always dealt with those who he encountered in the most professional and courteous manner.

"Our thoughts are with his partner, Tina and his family in Meath who will be grieving his tragic loss at this time. May he rest in peace.”

Brendan also worked for ten years in London with Elements Material Technology where he was a sales director and then a general manager. He is survived by his fiancee Tina, parents Oliver and Gertrude, brothers Martin and Joe, sister Maria, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Tragedies

Meanwhile, the bodies of Mr Wall and the second man who died during the event, Ivan Chittenden, were released to their families yesterday.

Mr Chittenden (64) of Toronto in Canada and Mr Wall died in separate incidents during the 1.9 km swim section of the Ironman event on Claycastle Beach on Sunday morning. The deaths are being treated as tragedies.

Ivan Chittenden was a native of Brantford, Ontario and had studied business at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Canada. He was a senior partner in Enrst and Young prior to his retirement two years ago having first started in the London, Ontario office as a co op student in May 1979.

He was a keen triathlete and had previously competed in Ironman events. Mr Chittenden, who was married with a family, also ran in the Boston and Dallas marathons.

Triathlon Ireland released a statement yesterday evening in which CEO Darren Coombes said that they did not sanction the race. The governing body for triathlon in Ireland said that their technical officials attended before the start of the event in Youghal on Sunday to review the conditions and to carry out a water safety assessment.

“Due to adverse conditions on the day, Triathlon Ireland Technical Officials confirmed to the race organisers that it was not possible to sanction the race.

"As there is an investigation ongoing, at this stage it would not be appropriate for us to make any further comment only to state that Triathlon Ireland will provide any assistance that the authorities require.”

Triathlon Ireland offered their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. They added that the loss of the two men has also had a “devastating effect” on the triathlon community in Ireland.

The Ironman Group also shared a statement yesterday in which they that following the safety protocol checks on Sunday morning it was decided it was safe for the swim to go ahead.

“Due to the prevailing weather conditions, a decision was made, however, to shorten the distance of the swim as a further precaution to ensure that the significant water safety assets – such as kayaks, lifeguards and medical boats – could be concentrated over a smaller area while also allowing swimmers the ability to swim with the help of a more favourable current and incoming tide after the first 100m.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of the two athletes who passed.

"We are providing ongoing assistance to their families and we will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.”

Cork based Finance Minister Michael McGrath has said that it is important that a full investigation be completed in to the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the Ironman participants.