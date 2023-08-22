TD calls for increased residential respite services in Cork as HSE confirms no additional funding made available in 2023

A Cork TD has called on the government to increase the provision of adult and child respite services in Cork and Kerry (CHO4).

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould raised concerns as the HSE confirmed that no additional funding was made available for residential respite services in North Cork, North Lee, South Lee, West Cork, and Kerry in 2023.

The HSE confirmed to Deputy Gould that there are 25 respite beds for children in Cork, four of which are currently closed due to staffing shortages and a further six of which have just recently reopened.

The HSE also confirmed that there are 89 beds, 28 full-time and 61 part-time, available for overnight respite services for adults over 18 years with intellectual disability, physical disability or autism in Cork.

In correspondence with Deputy Gould, Head of Disability Services of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Majella Daly said: “Regrettably, there was no additional funding for residential respite in CHO 4 under NSP 2023 and limited funding for alternative respite.

“We fully recognise the value of respite supports of all forms to families to provide a much needed break for themselves, their other family members and most importantly for the child and adult themselves.

We continue to actively engage with all services providers within funding available to increase and maximise respite services.

Ms Daly said the provision of residential respite services has come under increasing pressure in the past couple of years due to a number of impacting factors such as an increase in the number of children and adults who are seeking access to respite as a reflection of general population increase; increasing levels of complexity across the sector due to better and improved health care; an increase in the age of people with a disability resulting in people presenting with ‘changing needs’.

In addition, she said that a significant number of respite beds have been utilised for long-term residential placements due to the presenting complexity of the individual with a disability and also due to home circumstances.

Deputy Gould said the lack of respite services has put “a huge strain” on parents and families and called on the government to step in and support those who need respite by ensuring additional funding.

For many families, lockdowns were extremely difficult with children and adults with disabilities home full-time. Long waiting lists for respite services and lack of proper therapy are putting even bigger strains on carers.

“Instead of recognising the trojan work that carers did throughout Covid-19, and increasing funding for overnight respite services to acknowledge the levels of burnout many are experiencing, 2023 saw no additional funding in CHO4.

“The HSE themselves acknowledge that this is regrettable but it is more than regrettable. It is simply not good enough. The government must now step in and support those who need respite by ensuring additional funding.

“Carers are contacting me who have never received respite or who have spent years waiting for a weekend’s break. That is the reality. These are often short time periods with huge gaps in between.

"This is an insult to the work that carers do around the clock – often acting as healthcare workers, therapists, taxi services and everything else in between whilst trying to parent their child as well.”