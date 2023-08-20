'Such a tragedy on what should have been such an amazing day': Shock following deaths of two men during Ironman 70.3 in Youghal

“It’s just such a tragedy on what should have been such an amazing day for Cork East,” a local councillor said after two people died while competing in Ironman 70.3 Ireland, Cork, today.

Two athletes taking part lost their lives during the 1.9km swim discipline during the 70.3km event which took place in Youghal. It is understood their deaths may possibly have been linked to medical episodes. Post mortems are due to be carried out tomorrow.

Gardaí have confirmed that one of the deceased was in his 40s and one was in his 60s. It is believed that one of the men was from Canada while the other man was Irish and living in the UK.

The Ironman 70.3 event, due to take place in Youghal on Saturday, was postponed due to the aftermath of Storm Betty and moved to Sunday.

The two men were among several thousand participants who entered the water in Youghal on Sunday morning, with the full Ironman race also taking place.

Ironman Ireland said that they were “deeply saddened to confirm the death of two race participants at the Ironman 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023”.

“During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance,” a statement read.

“We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athletes with medical assistance.”

'In complete shock'

Fine Gael councillor Sinead Sheppard was among the thousands of spectators who turned out to support the circa 3,000 athletes for what should have been a happy day for all involved.

Ms Sheppard, whose husband Eamonn was competing in the half triathlon, said the atmosphere completely changed as word got around about the tragedies.

“Word was getting around during the race,” she told The Echo. “People were wondering if either of the men were their own loved ones. They were asking ‘have I seen him in the race?’, ‘Is he on the bike?’ ‘Is it somebody that I know?’ It is unbelievable and terrible.

“Everybody is in complete shock. It’s just such a tragedy on what should have been such an amazing day for Cork East. To have two fatalities like that is just such a tragedy.

"I was saying to my own mother that none of us ever think this will be us. However, this could be any of us here with a competitor in the race,” Ms Sheppard continued.

She extended her condolences to the families of those who died during this difficult time.

“My heart goes out to the families because we’re down here now and there are loads of family out to support my husband. There were also families somewhere out there who were there to support those two men today and it has ended in tragedy for them. It is absolutely heartbreaking. My thoughts go out to the men’s family and all their friends.”

Ms Sheppard described the shock as news spread of the tragedies.

“You can see the shock on the faces of all the competitors coming in after finding out what has happened and knowing that this could have been anyone.”

Many spectators were left reeling following the tragedies.

“There are thousands of people out. As always the support has been fantastic but of course it’s tinged with sadness now. People are remarking on the support but the second line out of everybody’s mouth is about those two competitors. It’s just an absolute tragedy. People almost don’t know how they should be reacting.”

She spoke of the sorrow in the community for the deceased men and their families.

“Outside of being a councillor I’m down here as somebody’s wife and I’m thinking about how these people have families. There may even be kids down to support their dad or grandad. You can see from last year and this year the way people come out for this event. A lot of people don’t have family or friends competing but they are out here volunteering and supporting. The community really gets involved so I know that everyone here is feeling so sorrowful for these families. The prayers and thoughts of everyone in the community go out to them.”

'Deepest sympathies'

Cork County Council also issued a statement in response to the tragedies.

“Cork County Council is deeply saddened over the tragic loss of two race participants during the Ironman 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023 event in Youghal.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of the athletes at this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts are with those who have been affected, and we are currently offering every assistance required to the Ironman Group and all those impacted.

“We wish to express our gratitude to the response agencies involved, including our dedicated Fire and Emergency personnel, for their unwavering efforts during this this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Youghal RNLI, who provided assistance to one of the victims, released a statement in relation to the incident. They said they were diverted from a training exercise in Youghal Harbour on Sunday morning at approximately 8am “after receiving a call for immediate assistance by a safety boat supporting a sporting event”.

“The volunteer lifeboat crew arrived at the location within minutes and a casualty who had been taken from the water by the safety boat team was transferred to the lifeboat.

“The lifeboat immediately proceeded to the event’s designated Medical Extraction Point, where the casualty was transferred to the care of local Coast Guard and medical personnel.”