Two men die in separate incidents during Youghal Ironman event

TWO athletes participating in the Ironman competition in Youghal have died in separate incidents.

They were both taking part in the 1.7km swim discipline during the 70.3 event.

It is understood that one of the deceased was in his 40s and one was in his 60s.

The Ironman 70.3 event, due to take place in Youghal on Saturday, was postponed due to the aftermath of Storm Betty and moved to today.

Ironman Ireland said in a statement on Facebook:

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of two race participants at the IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023. During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance.

"We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athletes with medical assistance."

The Echo has contacted An Garda Síochana for comment.