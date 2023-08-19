Bantry set to play host to Masters

MASTERS of Tradition takes place next week, from Wednesday 23 to Sunday August 27 in Bantry, West Cork.

Celebrating its 21st anniversary this year, this festival journeys to the heart of Irish music and provides a platform where subtle elements of the music can be heard.

“All of the performers at this festival have reimagined, added to and taken ownership of the music in their own particular ways,” artistic director Martin Hayes said.

“This year’s festival will take us to the core of the music. We will also encounter many emerging ideas within the tradition, new ways of reimagining the past and also ways in which this music can relate with other music forms.”

There are limited tickets remaining for the opening concert on Wednesday at 8pm in the Maritime Hotel, Bantry. Martin Hayes will be joined by celebrated US guitarist and fiddle player Sam Amidon, guitarist Conal O’Kane, concertina player Brian Donnellan, and cellist Kate Ellis.

The musical action moves to Bantry House on Thursday for the 7.30pm concert. Indie folk duo Scoth perform alongside sean-nós singer Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and fiddler player Ultan O’Brien. Sam Amidon then returns to the stage with Crash Ensemble.

There are also tickets available for the two special late-night concerts in the candlelit library of Bantry House.

Guitars take centre stage at 10.30pm on Friday August 25 with the eagerly awaited performance by Luka Bloom, who will be joined by the talented Steve Cooney and Laura Snowden.

At 10.30pm on Saturday August 26, jazz meets Irish traditional music with singer Christine Tobin presenting songs from her latest album Returning Weather. She will be joined by an ensemble of jazz and traditional musicians including Cora Venus Lunny and David Power.

One of the festival’s special secret concerts on Friday at 12.30pm will take place at St Brendan’s Church. To find out who will be performing, you will need to head along. Admission is free but booking is required.

“The very special moments of musical experience are difficult to predict, but they happen at this festival every year and I’m sure that this year will be no different. Have a wonderful festival,” Mr Hayes said.

To book tickets, visit www.westcorkmusic.ie/masters-of-tradition or phone West Cork Music on +353 (0) 27 52788