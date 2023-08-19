'Luas must be connected to Cork rail network': Welcome for rail upgrades but continued progress called for

AN integrated Luas and rail network is key to reliable, frequent public transport in Cork, a Green Party councillor has said as major rail upgrades were announced.
Iarnróid Éireann has awarded a contract of €78.5m to rail transport company Alstom for a major signalling upgrade project on the Cork commuter rail network – a move which has been hailed as a “significant milestone” and “real evidence of delivering transformative public transport in Cork”.
The rail operator said the upgrade project will treble the number of trains which can operate between Cork city and Cobh, Midleton and Mallow.
The contract – part of an overall signalling investment of €180m - will deliver all the signalling, electrical and telecommunications enhancements under the Cork Area Commuter Rail (CACR) Programme, a series of interrelated projects being undertaken by Iarnród Éireann.
The signalling works are set to commence later this year and be complete by mid-2026.
Speaking yesterday, Finance Minister Michael McGrath described the announcement as “a significant milestone for the commuter rail network in Cork”.
“The investment is one of many planned projects planned to boost Cork’s rail offering and public transport network.
“Upgrading Corks signalling system is a crucial step forward to facilitate the proposed capacity and service frequency increases planned for the region and will be of considerable benefit to users of the rail network,” he added.