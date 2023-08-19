'Luas must be connected to Cork rail network': Welcome for rail upgrades but continued progress called for

AN integrated Luas and rail network is key to reliable, frequent public transport in Cork, a Green Party councillor has said as major rail upgrades were announced.

Iarnróid Éireann has awarded a contract of €78.5m to rail transport company Alstom for a major signalling upgrade project on the Cork commuter rail network – a move which has been hailed as a “significant milestone” and “real evidence of delivering transformative public transport in Cork”.

The rail operator said the upgrade project will treble the number of trains which can operate between Cork city and Cobh, Midleton and Mallow.

The contract – part of an overall signalling investment of €180m - will deliver all the signalling, electrical and telecommunications enhancements under the Cork Area Commuter Rail (CACR) Programme, a series of interrelated projects being undertaken by Iarnród Éireann.

The signalling works are set to commence later this year and be complete by mid-2026.

Speaking yesterday, Finance Minister Michael McGrath described the announcement as “a significant milestone for the commuter rail network in Cork”.

“The investment is one of many planned projects planned to boost Cork’s rail offering and public transport network.

“Upgrading Corks signalling system is a crucial step forward to facilitate the proposed capacity and service frequency increases planned for the region and will be of considerable benefit to users of the rail network,” he added.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the re-signalling of the Cork commuter rail network will provide for “improved service reliability, frequency and capacity benefits, as well as electrified operations in the long-run, helping to transform rail transport for commuters”.

“I was delighted to secure €164m in EU Recovery and Resilience Facility funding for this project in 2021 and am pleased to see continued progress with the awarding of the signalling contract today,” he continued.

The Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme will deliver the heavy rail proposals contained within the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS), developed by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The new signalling solution will facilitate the proposed capacity and service frequency increases, with the potential to treble existing service frequency to a 10-minute frequency on all routes in the future.

The upgrade will include a new computer-based signalling system across the three main Cork routes, including the Mallow, Cobh and Glounthaune to Midleton lines.

It will also improve the reliability of the signalling system and enhance railway safety systems and provide the capability of being managed centrally via the new National Train Control Centre at Heuston Station in Dublin, when operational, ensuring a more efficient and resilient service for all rail users.

'TRANSFORMATIVE'

Green Party councillor Oliver Moran praised yesterday’s announcement as “real evidence of delivering transformative public transport in Cork”.

“Where all these engineering works are bringing us is towards new high-frequency commuter rail in Cork in the next short few years,” said Mr Moran.

“The next steps will involve double tracking the line between Glounthaune and Midleton.

“That’s currently with An Bord Pleanála to grant permission and it will allow 10-minute frequency trains serving stations between Mallow, Cork and Cobh/Midleton.

“I know from speaking to Irish Rail they want to apply for planning permission for new stations at Blackpool and Blarney in the next 12 months.

“It’s hard to believe after so many reports and promises but it is now all go in the next few years,” he said.

“Further in the future, but still important for now, is ensuring the route for the Cork Luas connects directly with the new commuter rail network.

“That will mean an integrated metropolitan rail and tram network connecting stops across the city from Blackpool to Bishopstown and Mahon to Cobh and Midleton.”

Meanwhile Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy also welcomed the progress in improving the Cork commuter rail network.

“This is a very important step with the awarding of this contract, so that progress is very much to be welcomed, but we need to see continued progress on the other elements of the programme to ensure that, as quickly as possible, we can have a high frequency, reliable, quality suburban rail system in Cork,” he told The Echo.

Mr Healy stressed the importance of this, given Cork’s projected growth and the city’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2030.