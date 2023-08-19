Call made to deal with rodent infestation on Cork beach quickly

A LOCAL councillor has called for an infestation of rodents at Ballyrisode Beach to be dealt with as soon as possible.

Advice to avoid the popular West Cork beach remains in place due to the ongoing issue.

Cork County Council announced earlier this week that bathers were advised to avoid the area until the infestation is resolved.

The council had advised bathers not to play or swim “in the general vicinity of the rocky area near the car park” at Ballyrisode beach, which is located just a fifteen minutes west from Schull village.

Local councillor Caroline Cronin of the Bantry and Ballydehob area expressed disappointment that the matter is not yet resolved.

“It is unfortunate that Ballyrisode Beach has had to be closed, particularly when sun had just started to shine once again.

"Naturally, the public’s safety is paramount, and the council team gave this matter immediate priority to eliminate the infestation.”

Cork County Council has not yet revealed the source of the vermin issue.

Ms Cronin added: “Ballyrisode is an iconic beach on the Mizen Peninsula and we hope that this great swimming spot will be open for both locals and tourists alike at the earliest possible opportunity.”