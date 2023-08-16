Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 15:13

Locals advised to avoid popular Cork beach due to rodent infestation

With temperatures expected to reach 21 degrees and beyond today, according to Met Éireann, families and individuals have been advised to seek out other sandy shores instead.
Elaine Whelan

Cork County Council has warned sunbathers to avoid a popular West Cork beach due to a rodent infestation.

An emergency closure of Ballyrisode Beach, located just a fifteen-minute drive west from Schull village, has been issued followed a large number of vermin on the stretch of seaside.

Cork County Council shared the news of the closure on their social media platforms at lunchtime, following reports from locals about a high number of the vermin around the beach’s car parks and in the wider area.

On this, a spokesperson for Cork County Council has said: “Bathers are advised not to play or swim in the general vicinity of the rocky area near the car park due to a rodent infestation. Bathers are also advised to take caution on the beach and in the wider area.”

 The Council are currently working to correct the infestation issue and have reported that a contractor has been employed in the area.

“An authorised contractor has laid bait on the beach and will continue to carry out inspections and lay bait as necessary until the issue has been resolved.”

