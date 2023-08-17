The Post Leaving Cert pathway is a viable route to higher education, regardless of age 

According to CareersPortal.ie: “Post Leaving Certificate courses are usually full-time, one year long courses comprised of eight modules. They are generally at Level 5 on the National Framework of Qualifications, though some may progress onto a second year for a Level 6.
“The marking system for PLC courses is Distinction (80%+), Merit (65%-79%), Pass (50%-64%), and Unsuccessful (0%- 49%).
“In order to achieve a full award, and to be eligible to apply to Higher Education, students must achieve a minimum of a Pass grade in every module.”
The website also cites that the requirements for higher level spots varies from passing each module to achieving all eight distinctions. The stipulation varies based on the course.
Morrison’s Island campus has excellent progression routes, with over 500 students progressing across Ireland and the world each year.
“It’s not just the traditional universities because we have a range of opportunities.
“The universities know that if a student starts their training at a further education college it enhances their retention and success rates because they already started to learn the skills and knowledge before they start,” Ms Ryan added.
It isn’t too late to enroll in a PLC college for September. Call into your local further education college to explore their course options.