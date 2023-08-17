The Post Leaving Cert pathway is a viable route to higher education, regardless of age 

WHILE those who sat their Leaving Cert exams this summer are anxiously waiting for their Round One CAO offers on August 30, thousands of students have already received their college place via Round Zero via the PLC pathway.

I, for one, remember waking up on CAO Round One offers day in 2017 to zero course offers.

To my surprise, I did receive an offer in Round Two, which led to me enrolling in Hotel and Catering Management at Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT), now Atlantic Technological University (ATU).

This was one of my first choices, however, I did not have the passion for the sector. I knew that my Leaving Cert would not warrant a high number of points.

When everything was said and done, I chose a number of low points courses just so I could get to college, and hopefully fall in love with my choice.

I lasted two weeks at GMIT before I realised I was wasting my time. I bit the bullet and deferred my place. I decided to enroll in a PLC course for the year and let nature take its course.

I chose to study Radio and Journalism at Galway Technical Institute (GTI) because I loved English in school. I got an O2 in English for my Leaving Cert, so I felt capable, and I thought to myself “what’s the worst that can happen?”. I had the GMIT place in my back pocket if I wanted to return in September 2018.

Fast forward to the summer of 2018, I logged into the CAO system on Round Zero offers day in a different headspace. I saw my dream CAO offer pop up on the screen: ‘Journalism and New Media at the University of Limerick.’ I couldn’t believe it. I accepted the offer with tears in my eyes.

I, who earned 244 points in my Leaving Cert, got to enroll in a 420 points course in September 2018.

In 2022, I graduated with a 2.1 in Journalism and New Media, and now I’m part of the Irish Times graduate programme.

One decision started it all, following my passion and leaving a course I had little to no interest in and choosing the PLC pathway.

Helen Ryan, principal of Cork College of Further Education and Training — Morrison’s Island campus, has worked in the sector since 1987 and believes PLC courses are an “incredible experience” for students.

“I think PLCs are an incredible experience to be honest, even if you could get to university through the CAO pathway,” Ms Ryan said.

“To spend a year in a further education college gives you the opportunity to learn a range of skills to prepare you for higher education.

“If someone did have the opportunity to get into university but they are young or they didn’t have the experience of managing themselves, doing a year in further education gives you the chance to experience deadlines, doing assessments, learning how to write a bibliography, and learning how to manage your time as well as learning how to live away from home in certain cases.

“All of those things would help you to succeed when you do go on to higher education,” she said.

Ms Ryan says the PLC pathway is an ideal choice for those who aren’t 100% sure what they want to study in higher education institutions.

“For people who don’t know what they want to do, PLCs are a cheaper and an available route.

Rather than starting out a nursing career, or any other course and costing you thousands of euro in a higher level institute, you can spend a year in further education and get a taste of what it’s like.

“They are very cost effective, very skill based, they give you the lingo for certain professions, and can be a good baseline to learn other skills,” Ms Ryan said.

How do PLCs work?

According to CareersPortal.ie: “Post Leaving Certificate courses are usually full-time, one year long courses comprised of eight modules. They are generally at Level 5 on the National Framework of Qualifications, though some may progress onto a second year for a Level 6.

“The marking system for PLC courses is Distinction (80%+), Merit (65%-79%), Pass (50%-64%), and Unsuccessful (0%- 49%).

“In order to achieve a full award, and to be eligible to apply to Higher Education, students must achieve a minimum of a Pass grade in every module.”

The website also cites that the requirements for higher level spots varies from passing each module to achieving all eight distinctions. The stipulation varies based on the course.

Progression routes

Morrison’s Island campus has excellent progression routes, with over 500 students progressing across Ireland and the world each year.

“It’s not just the traditional universities because we have a range of opportunities.

"We have excellent links as universities come to visit us every year to chat to our students.

“The universities know that if a student starts their training at a further education college it enhances their retention and success rates because they already started to learn the skills and knowledge before they start,” Ms Ryan added.

It isn’t too late to enroll in a PLC college for September. Call into your local further education college to explore their course options.