Dunmanway Arts weekend returns this weekend

THE Dunmanway Arts Weekend is set to make its triumphant return this weekend.

Running from August 18 to 20, the event promises to captivate attendees with a diverse array of artistic performances and exhibitions.

One of the weekend highlights is the exclusive exhibition of Star Wars memorabilia, spearheaded by Nuri Bakry.

Costume designer Bakry is the owner of Ireland’s largest Star Wars collection, which has captured widespread recognition.

The Force will indeed be with attendees as they immerse themselves in this exhibition, which will be on display at Atkins Hall, Dunmanway from Friday evening and on Saturday afternoon.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favourite Star Wars character, with prizes for the best costumes.

The celebrations start on Friday evening in Atkins Hall at 7pm with a prize giving ceremony for the best portrait competition, sponsored by Carbery and the opening of the Star Wars exhibition.

Meanwhile, an art and photography exhibition will open at St Mary Church tomorrow evening and remain open throughout the weekend.

Saturday will see a Craft Fair at St Patrick’s Hall from 12pm to 5pm with face painting and balloon making for all children, and a fashion upcycling workshop for teenagers will take place at Dunmanway Library facilitated by artist Gwen McGuirk.

St Mary's Church will host a talk by Author Kieran Connolly on the life of Sam Maguire on Saturday at 6pm. All these events are free to attend.

At the newly launched Sunday morning junior park run at Droumleena Lawn, children are invited to run in fancy dress with prizes for the best costumes.

Live music and open mic at Le Ceile on Main Street will close out the event at 3pm on Sunday.

Find a full list of events and workshops taking place this weekend on Dunmanway Arts Weekend 2023 on Facebook.