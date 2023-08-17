Little boy injured in Carrigaline collision last Saturday has died 

The young boy who was injured in a collision with a car while he was cycling his bike in Carrigaline last Saturday has passed away.

In a statement to The Echo this morning, a garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are continuing to investigate a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a bicycle that occurred on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout at approximately 9.20am on Saturday, August 12.

"The male child cyclist who was seriously injured during the course of this collision passed away in hospital on the evening of Wednesday, August 16.

"Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward," the spokesperson added.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Cork Road area near Carrigaline between 9am and 9.30am on Saturday, August 12 are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station."