Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

Bug bonanza event at Fota Wildlife Park for insect lovers 

The event, running on August 19 and 20, will feature an array of rare and interesting invertebrates from around the world.
Fota Wildlife Park is hosting a special Bug Bonanza Weekend this Saturday and Sunday for insect lovers. Photo: Darragh Kane

Echo reporter

Fota Wildlife Park is hosting a special Bug Bonanza Weekend this Saturday and Sunday for insect lovers.

The event, running on August 19 and 20, will feature an array of rare and interesting invertebrates from around the world.

“I am delighted to welcome back our popular Bug Bonanza Weekend which provides an opportunity to highlight the importance of biodiversity and to learn about insects and how important they are to us all," Lynda McSweeney, Head of Education at Fota Wildlife Park, said. 

"Hosting this weekend would not be possible without the support of our colleagues in several organisations including University College Cork.

"We look forward to engaging with the public and answering any questions they may have about invertebrates.” 

Fota Wildlife Park zoologists and education team will display and give talks about the insects that are resident at Fota Wildlife Park and their place in global biodiversity. An extensive collection of preserved invertebrates from UCC will also be available to view, including the moth with the largest wingspan- the Atlas moth.

Visitors will also get the chance to get up close with some creepy crawlies and learn about their anatomy and adaptations with some of the zoologist team onsite.

The zoologists will answer various questions about invertebrates, including how they eat, what they see, and why they're so important from a biodiversity conservation point of view.

Attendees can test their knowledge of common invertebrates in Ireland with a 'guess the bug' quiz and imagine life as an entomologist as they view insect anatomy under the microscope.

The Bug Bonanza will take place this weekend from 12noon to 5pm in the main marquee at Fota Wildlife Park. 

Entry to the Bug Bonanza Events are included in the entry price to Fota Wildlife Park.

The Bug Bonanza Weekend is just one of several events which have been taking place at Fota Wildlife Park this summer to celebrate 40 years of Fota, four decades of conservation in action. 

See www.fotawildlife.ie.

