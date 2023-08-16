Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 18:15

Billy Kelleher: Customers are ‘taken for granted by banks’

Elected representatives have also drawn attention to “massive” profits being made by Bank of Ireland — more than €1bn in the first half of this year — and called for greater reinvestment in its IT systems.
Billy Kelleher: Customers are ‘taken for granted by banks’

Elected representatives have also drawn attention to “massive” profits being made by Bank of Ireland – more than one billion euro in the first half of this year – and called for greater reinvestment in its IT systems. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

PR Reporter

A CORK politician has criticised Bank of Ireland after its online banking services crashed on Tuesday, leading to people withdrawing or transferring more money than they had in their accounts.

Elected representatives have also drawn attention to “massive” profits being made by Bank of Ireland — more than €1bn in the first half of this year — and called for greater reinvestment in its IT systems.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher said that Irish banks were taking their customers for granted.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said the incident would “inflict lasting” reputational damage on the bank.

Mr Kelleher, a member of the Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) Committee, said it was “not acceptable” that customers could not access their accounts on Tuesday.

He called for an investigation into the “debacle” and said the Central Bank needed to “up its game and start actively protecting Irish consumers in this sort of climate”.

He also said that it illustrated a failure of Irish banks to invest properly in ICT, or information and communications technology.

“What is abundantly clear is that Irish banks have not invested in ICT and customer focused IT solutions.

“For example, we are still without instant transfers between Irish bank accounts meaning Irish customers must rely on non-Irish banking services such as Revolut.

“Our banks are making massive profits.

“While I have called for a windfall tax on these profits, the banks should also be heavily investing in their customer service systems to catch up with the services being provided by non-Irish banks.

“The Irish banking sector is taking Irish customers for granted.

“They have a near monopoly with little or no hope of another big, high street bank moving into the Irish market.”

Read More

Central Bank of Ireland asked for ‘full account of what happened’ after glitch

More in this section

Cork City Council erect tribute for Lady of The Lough Cork City Council erect tribute for Lady of The Lough
Locals advised to avoid popular Cork beach due to rodent infestation Locals advised to avoid popular Cork beach due to rodent infestation
Cork Telly Bingo players urged to check May tickets as €27.5k prize remains unclaimed Cork Telly Bingo players urged to check May tickets as €27.5k prize remains unclaimed
#Banking
RTE pay revelations

Ryan Tubridy wants to ‘re-establish trust with listeners’ following report

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more