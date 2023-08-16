DPP directions awaited in case where man died two days after suffering serious injuries in alleged bottle attack in Cork city

DPP directions are awaited by gardaí investigating an incident where a man in his thirties died in June two days after he suffered severe injuries following an alleged bottle attack in the centre of Cork city.

Jason Butler (32) of Castleredmond, Midleton in east Cork was allegedly slashed in the throat on Grand Parade in the daylight incident which occurred shortly after 7.30pm on June 14 last.

Aaron Babbington, of Churchfield Avenue in Cork city, appeared before Cork District Court on June 16 last charged with assault causing harm to Mr Butler 48 hours earlier. Mr Butler died in hospital a few hours after the hearing.

Today at Cork District Court Sgt Gearoid Davis applied for a further remand in custody in the case to facilitate the obtaining of DPP directions.

Judge John King remanded Mr Babbington (29) in custody until his next court appearance on August 30 next. Mr Babbington appeared in court today by video link.

Emma Leahy, solicitor for Mr Babbington, said that her client consented to being remanded in bail until later this month. While the courts are closed for the month of August remand courts take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Meanwhile, when Mr Babbington was charged in connection with the offence in June gardaí indicated that they they were objecting to bail on the grounds of the seriousness of the charge and possible interference with witnesses in the case.

Det Garda Pat Russell gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said that Mr Babbington made no reply to the charge was put to him under caution.

Det Garda Russell alleged that Mr Babbington had been seen by several people assaulting Mr Butler whilst the incident had also been caught on CCTV footage in the area.

“I believe there is strong evidence that on June 14, 2023, at 7.38pm the injured party was in the company of the accused and his (Babbington’s) partner and that he was approached by the accused and stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle.”

He said that the incident happened “in broad daylight in an area with a large number of pedestrians present, including children.”

Det Garda Russell said that Babbington was a “danger to himself and other members of the public.” He expressed his belief that Babbington would be incapable of attending court if granted bail arising out of his chronic alcoholism. Bail was refused in the case.

Jason Butler passed away at Cork University Hospital. He was residing at SVP Deerpark House Hotel in Friars Walk in Cork. This is a support service which assists people as they attempt to move on from homelessness.