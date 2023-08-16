Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 11:20

Calls for An Bord Pleanála to publish alternative route for Blackrock to Passage greenway

"This is a once in a generation chance to get a piece of walking and cycling infrastructure right," said Mr Horgan.
Labour Local Area Rep Peter Horgan has written to An Bord Pleanála to seek the publication of an alternative route to the proposal to extend and upgrade the Blackrock to Passage Greenway via Rochestown.

Labour Local Area Rep Peter Horgan has written to An Bord Pleanála to seek the publication of an alternative route to the proposal to extend and upgrade the Blackrock to Passage Greenway via Rochestown.

“This is a once in a generation chance to get a piece of walking and cycling infrastructure right,” said Mr Horgan.

“The board should be presented with two options, not one in terms of the stretch of the greenway at Island View. Riverside access and walkway should be presented as an option and the schematics of such drawn up. 

"The current proposal does absolutely nothing to counter the issue of cars crossing over the greenway and the danger that that presents.

“I have advocated for some years now the need for riverside access on the Marina all the way to Albert Quay and this process is in train now. 

"We should keep this riverside policy consistent and at the very, very least, see the plans for such a riverside route published as an option.” 

