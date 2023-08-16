'The atmosphere is always amazing in Cork city': Music fans raise glass to Heineken anniversary event

UK singer Tom Grennan and popstar Lyra will be among those taking to the stage at iconic Cork venues as part of the exclusive Heineken Live Access event tomorrow.

It follows an announcement from the company relating to three music acts set to take the city by storm this Thursday. The event will mark 150 years in business for the beer and cider brands giant.

Tom Grennan has enjoyed notable success with his album ‘Evering Road’, which includes platinum-selling anthems Little Bit Of Love and By Your Side. Both of these tracks featured in the top three most-played songs of 2021. Tom will be supported in The Pav by Cork native LYRA, who is a favourite at festivals such as Electric Picnic and Latitude. Her most recent success came in the form of single You which she released in March of this year.

Irish singer-songwriter CMAT has travelled all the way from LA to perform in Cork’s Crane Lane. She is best known for her debut album If My Wife New I’d Be Dead.

Released in 2022, the album entered the Irish Album Charts at number one. CMAT will be supported by iconic DJ and broadcaster Sally Cinnamon who has amassed more than 20 years of experience behind the decks.

Irish singer-songwriter Lyra spoke of her excitement ahead of the gig.

“I’m so excited to play at Heineken Live Access in Cork. There’s no better feeling than performing on home soil,” she said. “I might be biased but the atmosphere is always amazing in Cork city. I am looking forward to raising a glass to 150 years of good times with Heineken”.

Michelle Rowley, Senior Brand Manager at Heineken shared her sentiment and added:

“We’re so excited to bring Heineken Live Access to such an important place for the Heineken brand, and home to our brewery. We love the vibrant pub scene in Cork and the good times pubs play home to.”

Music fans will have the chance to secure one of 150 wristbands available for each gig from 6pm this evening by visiting http://www.heineken.com/ie/LiveAccessCork