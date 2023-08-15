Pictures: Tour de Munster cyclists conquered 600km for charity

THE Tour de Munster charity cycle came to a close with a final ascent up Patrick’s Hill in Cork city on Sunday evening.

The 23rd edition of the Tour de Munster charity cycle, raised funds in support for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI).

A cyclist is encouraged at the end of the 2023 Tour de Munster Charity Cycle on Patrick's Hill. Pic Diane Cusack

The four-day charity cycle took place from August 10 to 13, and saw long-term supporter of the tour, Sean Kelly lead 110 amateur cyclists through the towns and villages of Munster in their pursuit to raise vital funds for the Munster branches of DSI, who this year celebrated their 14th year as the main beneficiary.

The cyclists covered more than 600km across the six counties of Munster.

A cyclist endures the uphill struggle at the end of the 2023 Tour de Munster Charity Cycle on Patrick's Hill. Pic Diane Cusack

The tour set out from the famous English Market in Cork city on Thursday morning, covering an average distance of 150km every day as cyclists and support crews travelled through the Munster counties of Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick, Clare, and Kerry before returning to Cork on the last day.

Since its inception in 2001, Tour de Munster has raised over €4.6m for its beneficiaries, with a staggering €4m for Down Syndrome Ireland’s Munster branches alone.

Lucy MacBride, 8, Mayfield, Ben Humphreys, 5, Whitechurch, Millie MacBride, 14, Mayfield, and Annie O’Mahony, 9, Glanmire, pictured at the end of the 2023 Tour de Munster Charity Cycle. Pic Diane Cusack

Speaking at the finish atop Patrick’s Hill, Paul Sheridan, founder of Tour de Munster, thanked those involved in the success of Tour de Munster 2023: “We’ve had a terrific four days, and I’m grateful to everyone who took part in the Tour this year.

“While it can be challenging to prepare for a 600km tour, we simply have to keep in mind why we are doing it, the incredible children and people with Down Syndrome in Munster, to give us that extra push.”

Thomas Goggin, Paul Hurley, Caoimhe Hurley, Conor Hurley, Anna Goggin, Eimear Hurley, Maeve Goggin and Ray Goggin from Watergrasshill pictured at the end of the 2023 Tour de Munster Charity Cycle. Pic Diane Cusack

Stage one saw the cyclists leave Cork ahead of their cycle to Killaloe in Clare.

The route to Clare saw the cyclists ride through Midleton, Tallow and Lismore before crossing the border to Tipperary where they reached Clogheen, Cahir, Tipperary town, and Ballykisteen.

They then crossed the border to Limerick where they passed through St John’s Castle and Barry’s Cross, before making it to Killaloe.

Stage two saw them leave Killaloe as they made their way to Tralee, passing the likes of Ennis, Tarbert and Listowel along the way.

The McCarthy family from Bantry pictured at the end of the 2023 Tour de Munster Charity Cycle on Patrick's Hill. Pic Diane Cusack

All roads led to Kenmare for stage three as the cyclists ventured through Dingle, Milltown, and Killarney, just to name along the way to Kenmare.

The finale stage saw them leave Kenmare as they embarked on a journey back to Cork, passing the likes of Ballylickey, Inchigeela, and Macroom along the way.

“I want to express appreciation to everyone who encouraged us along the way throughout the course of the last four days.

A cyclist pictured at the end of the 2023 Tour de Munster Charity Cycle. Pic Diane Cusack

“We have received a lot of support. Every participant appreciates the support so much, and it truly inspires us,” Mr Sheridan added.

Munster Rugby is the official charity partner of DSI Munster Branches and Tour de Munster.

To donate to this year’s Tour de Munster visit https://www.idonate.ie/event/tdm23