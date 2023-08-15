Cork men favourites to be first guests on new Late Late

TWO Cork men are among the favourites to be among the first guests for the new season of The Late Late Show.

Douglas man Cillian Murphy is odds on favourite to be on the sofa when Paddy Kielty begins his stint in the presenter’s chair, according to the latest odds at BoyleSports.

RTÉ has now confirmed the new era will begin on Friday September 15 and a star-studded guest list is expected.

Murphy is now rated one of the most likely guests having been backed down to 5/4 from 4/1 with BoyleSports as Oppenheimer continues to smash box office records.

Another Cork man, and former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, as well as his legendary manager Alex Ferguson (5/1), are two other names being backed to kick-off the opening night of Kielty’s Late Late debut.

Rory McIlroy, Jamie Dornan, Liam Neeson, Christy Moore, Saoirse Ronan and Katie Taylor are also among the names being mentioned.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Paddy Kielty’s first guests may well be kept under wraps until the last minute, but speculation is rife already and with Cillian Murphy and Roy Keane among the favourites, we’re anticipating a box office line-up.”