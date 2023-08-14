'Demand for pre-school places exceeding availability in Cork'

THE owner of a creche and pre-school in Cork has called for more help from the Government to ensure childcare providers can continue to meet the growing demand for childcare places.

It was recently announced that the Little Paradise Creche in Frankfield, which caters for up to 85 children, is due to close on September 29.

John Bowman, who owns BEL Childcare in Douglas, said childcare providers are seeing an increase in demand for services.

“Demand for pre-school places is exceeding the current number of places available,” he revealed.

“We are hearing this from parents. Little Paradise Creche, which is a lovely facility, gave 85 families their notice of intent to close on September 29.

“These families are now looking for full-time childcare.

“Our phone rang off the hook when that happened,” added Mr Bowman.

“You can’t get spaces. People are trying to book in as soon as they find out they are pregnant.”

Mr Bowman revealed that BEL Childcare is already “booked solid” for next year, and “well into the following year”.

“Facilities all around us like us are full,” he explained.

“The Government must take a step back and look at what proper childcare costs to deliver.

“They must realise that funding childcare is essential and shouldn’t be seen as a luxury.

“They need to prioritise the children in this country.

“We agreed last year to a fee freeze which meant that we are holding on to the Government to keep our businesses viable,” he added. “Despite the surge in inflation, we were offered a 2% increase in our funding. If the Government wants childcare [to be available], they are going about it all the wrong way.”

Realisation

The Cork creche and pre-school owner compared the current situation in the industry to that of the housing sector.

“It is like housing. There needs to be a realisation of what it costs to deliver,” he explained.

“Instead of penalising providers like me for doing what we do, actually fund us properly and accept that it is the most cost effective way of delivering quality childcare.

“The Government are constantly saying they want quality childcare. They have quality childcare in Ireland. Fund it properly and allow us to get on and do what we are doing.

“The vast majority of us are wonderful providers,” he added. “Given a favorable climate, we will reinvest and add that capacity. It must be with Government support. We need to be treated as allies rather than adversaries.”

Mr Bowman appealed for the brakes to be taken off for the childcare sector and called for more funding from the Government.

“It would be lovely if the State would put the money into the sector to allow the teachers in our sector to get paid what they should and the owners to have a sustainable and viable business,” he said.

“The childcare issue is far easier to resolve than the housing issue. We will grow that capacity. If the brakes were taken off, in two or three years time we would have it resolved."

