Funds raised at the annual Mount Uniacke tractor and vintage car run

SUBSTANTIAL funds were raised for the Cork University Hospital Renal Unit and the RNLI Youghal Lifeboat following a recent tractor run that was held in East Cork.

An annual staple in the August calendar, the Mount Uniacke tractor and vintage car run was held on Sunday August 6, to raise vital funds for the Cork University Hospital Renal Unit and the RNLI Youghal Lifeboat.

The weather clerks obliged on the day and the event proved a huge success with hundreds of euros raised.

Vincent Hennessy pictured with his daughter Róisín Hennessy at the annual Mount Uniacke tractor and vintage car run.

The strong community spirit in East Cork was very evident at the annual Mount Uniacke tractor and vintage car run with over 250 tractors and vintage cars participating and coasting through the East Cork town.

Organised by the local community, this event gives the community of East Cork the opportunity to get together for some well-earned summer fun, while raising vital money for causes close to their hearts. The final amount they raised from the event has yet to be confirmed, but the annual tractor and vintage car run remains firmly on track to keep growing in the coming years.